Two teenagers in car that crashed into river identified by police

Two teenagers who were in a car that crashed into a river have been named by police, after the body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered by divers and searches continue for an 18-year-old man.

Eden Bunn, 16, died after the car she was travelling in left the road and entered the River Nene near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said Eden was believed to be a rear-seat passenger in the car when it crashed at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Eden, of Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, was described by her family as the “kindest, most loving girl we could ever wish for”.

Eden Bunn, 16, was a passenger in the car when it left the road and crashed into the river (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)

Police said searches are continuing for 18-year-old Declan Berry of Wisbech, who is believed to have been driving the blue VW Polo when it entered the water.

In a tribute released through police, his family and friends said they were “absolutely devastated beyond words”.

Detective Inspector Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the search for Mr Berry “could be a timely process” due to the “challenging nature of the river”.

Divers recovered Eden’s body on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the vehicle had five people inside and three of them managed to get out and were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two of the three people who were taken to hospital – a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy – have been discharged, police said.

Searches continue for Declan Berry, 18, who was believed to have been driving the blue VW Polo when it entered the water (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

A 16-year-old girl remained in hospital on Thursday, the force said.

The vehicle was travelling south on North Brink in Wisbech St Mary’s when it left the road.

There is a grass bank between the road and the river.

Mr Wheeler said: “This is a truly devastating collision, for all involved.

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of Eden and Declan during this truly horrific time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision or the blue VW Polo in the Wisbech area between 7pm and 8.20pm on Tuesday to contact police.

“Our focus remains on trying to find Declan, however due to the challenging nature of the river, this could be a timely process.

“During this period, there will be an increased police presence along the River Nene whilst we continue our efforts to find him.”

Eden’s parents Lisa and Dean, her brother Jay, sister Shelby and nephew Axl said in a tribute released through police: “Words cannot describe the tragedy that will stay with us until we are able to meet her again.

“Her horses – Daisy and Dolly – were her world, and she was ours.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact them, referencing incident 515 of March 17.