Tributes paid to former Towie star Jordan Wright following death in Thailand

The Only Way is Essex stars have paid tribute to former cast member Jordan Wright following his death in Thailand, aged 33.

According to reports, Wright, who was known for appearing on the ITV reality show in 2018 as well as MTV’s Ex On The Beach, died on Saturday in Thailand near Phuket beach – just weeks after moving there.

A spokesperson for The Only Way is Essex (Towie) said in a statement: “Everyone at Towie sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time.”

Tributes have been paid in the comment section of Wright’s last Instagram post, including from fellow Towie star Chloe Brockett, who wrote: “Rest in peace Jordan.”

Liam “Gatsby” Blackwell, who also appeared on the reality programme, added: “Miss you already, brother.

“Glad I got to see you in Thailand a couple of months ago. Big love to all your Family.”

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Police in Thailand have been contacted for more information about Wright’s death.