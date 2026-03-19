Swinney says UK Government security briefing cancelled over lack of ‘babysitter’

Scotland’s First Minister has claimed a security briefing he was due to have on the Middle East conflict was “cancelled” as a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s Government was not available to attend as a “babysitter”.

John Swinney said he had been expecting to speak to the deputy national security adviser on Thursday morning, but the briefing was pushed back by the UK Government.

He said he himself had been “available to do the briefing”, but told journalists there was a “suggestion that that briefing can only take place if the Secretary of State for Scotland is present”.

Mr Swinney – who as part of his role is included in the Privy Council – branded that position “unacceptable”.

The First Minister insisted he did not need Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander as a ‘babysitter’ to sit in on a security briefing (PA)

He said: “I am the First Minister of Scotland and I am a member of the Privy Council. I can handle sensitive information, and I don’t need to have a babysitter in the form of Douglas Alexander.”

Speaking about the planned briefing, he told journalists: “That was cancelled by the United Kingdom Government yesterday, although I was available to do the briefing this morning, and would have been pleased to take part in that.”

His comments came as UK Defence Secretary John Healey said during a visit to Edinburgh that the First Minister had been offered a briefing over the use of Prestwick Airport in South Ayrshire – which is owned by the Scottish Government – by the US military.

Mr Healey insisted the airport is not being used as a staging post for attacks on Iran.

“The airport’s a civilian airport,” the Defence Secretary said. “It’s owned by the Scottish Government, and it is simply not being used by the US for any of its strike operations on Iran.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said Prestwick Airport is not ‘being used for any of the US strikes into Iran’ (Steve Welsh/PA)

Asked if he would meet Mr Swinney to discuss the issue, he told the Press Association: “We’ve offered John Swinney a briefing.

“We’ll meet him and discuss that with him.

“But it’s his airport. It’s a civilian airport. It simply is not being used for any of the US strikes into Iran.”

Mr Swinney told the SNP conference last weekend that an independent Scotland would ban the militaries of countries involved in “illegal conflicts”.

The First Minister has also suggested he would “explore” whether to potentially block US forces from using the airport – but said on Thursday he could not do this.

Hitting out at the “unjust and unjustified conflict which is taking place in the Middle East”, Mr Swinney told MSPs during First Minister’s Questions: “If I was to prevent flights from entering Scotland by the appropriate steps that would be necessary, I would need to exercise national security, aviation, air transport, defence and foreign affairs powers.

US military planes have used Prestwick Airport (PA)

“These are all reserved to the United Kingdom Government.

“I would like to be able to exercise powers in this respect, but I would be exceeding my constitutional authority if I did.”

Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay urged him to “properly stand up for Scotland and finally kick Trump’s troops out”

She insisted media investigations had shown Prestwick “has been used by US military refuelling jets”.

The Green MSP told the First Minister: “These jets have gone on to fly missions in the US/Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.”

She said this is “concrete proof of our complicity in a war which has now killed over 1,300 people in Iran, including more than 200 children”.

Mr Swinney told her he is “deeply concerned about the situation”, particularly “given the escalation of events in the course of the last few days”.

But the First Minister was clear it is not in his power to act.

“I cannot at the same time condemn the Israeli and the United States intervention in the Middle East as being incompatible with international law, and then not follow the legal framework within which I have to operate as First Minister,” he said.