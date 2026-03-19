Swinney calls on PM to host four nations energy summit amid Middle East conflict

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is being urged to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the energy crisis arising from the conflict in the Middle East with the heads of the UK’s devolved governments.

Scotland’s First Minister has written to Sir Keir calling on him to stage an “emergency four nations heads of government council”.

John Swinney made the plea as he warned that with “gas prices soaring due to conflict in the Gulf”, it is therefore “grimly inevitable that electricity prices will also rise if action is not taken swiftly”.

The SNP leader told Sir Keir that “given the urgent nature of the current energy crisis”, he wants a response “as soon as possible”.

First Minister John Swinney is urging action from the Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Swinney stressed the conflict in the Gulf is impacting global supplies of oil and gas.

With prices for both having spiked, the SNP leader told Sir Keir he believes increased investment in renewables is “essential” to improve the UK’s energy security and to “insulate our economy from the volatility of global commodity markets”.

Mr Swinney accepted this “cannot happen overnight”, adding: “North Sea oil and gas will itself remain an important part of our energy mix for decades to come.

“In the long term, the only credible way to reduce exposure to volatility in prices is by securing a long term, fair, transition to renewables.”

The Scottish First Minister also made clear his Government’s view that it is “well beyond time for the UK Government to decouple the electricity market from gas prices”.

He added: “With gas prices soaring due to conflict in the Gulf it is grimly inevitable that electricity prices will also rise if action is not taken swiftly.

“Whilst most energy policy levers remain reserved to the UK Government, supporting a just transition to clean energy, and providing support for consumers affected by the current price spikes must form central parts of your response to this crisis.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.