Robison urges UK Government to ‘finally step up’ and support Glasgow after fire

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has demanded the UK Government “finally step up” and provide financial support to Glasgow following the devastating city centre fire.

Shona Robison said it is “astonishing” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has “so far done nothing” to support those affected by the blaze at Union Corner.

“Yet again, Scotland’s biggest city is left as an afterthought by Labour,” she said, ahead of a meeting with the Treasury on Thursday.

Last week, Susan Aitken, the leader of SNP-run Glasgow City Council, called on UK ministers to provide help, saying they “absolutely have a role in this and I would like to hear what their offer is”.

The demolition of the fire-ravaged building has begun (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow Central, Scotland’s busiest station, partially reopened on Wednesday, 10 days after the blaze tore through a neighbouring building.

Demolition work has now begun on the remains of the B-listed Victorian structure.

The Scottish Government announced a £10 million recovery support package for the area, including cash for the businesses previously housed in the building.

Ministers at Holyrood will also provide up to £1 million to help with demolition costs, as well as uprating the non-domestic rates hardship relief from 75% to 95%.

Glasgow Central partially reopened 10 days after the fire (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Ms Robison, who will meet Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray in Belfast, urged the UK Government to help with the rebuild.

She said: “The UK Labour Government must finally step up and support Glasgow.

“As the First Minister set out, the SNP Government is delivering real support after the fire devastated businesses in the heart of the city centre, causing significant disruption for people and impacting their livelihoods.

“It is frankly astonishing that Keir Starmer has so far done nothing to support Glasgow – yet again, Scotland’s biggest city is left as an afterthought by Labour.

“The SNP Government will always do everything in our power to make Glasgow flourish – and it is time for the UK Government to step up.”

Speaking to the Herald on Monday, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The fire at Union Street was still burning when the First Minister reached out to assure me that Glasgow would not be expected to deal with an incident with clear national impact on its own.

“The support the city is receiving from the Scottish Government is both significant and very welcome. Officials met with civil servants this morning to press for the UK Government to match that commitment.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.