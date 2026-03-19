Reform UK Scotland to launch ‘unashamedly ambitious’ Holyrood manifesto

Reform UK Scotland is set to reveal an “unashamedly ambitious” Holyrood manifesto ahead of the elections in May.

The party’s plan is to scrap all net-zero subsidies, reintroduce North Sea oil and gas as Scotland’s primary energy source and repeal the Hate Crime Act.

Reform UK would also remove Scotland’s six income tax bands, mirroring the UK’s three bands but set at 1p below each current UK tax band.

The manifesto is also set to outline an introduction of high prison sentences for repeat offenders in Scotland, increase prison capacity and end early release.

On housing, the party is set to outline it will be making “local connection” a requirement for housing applications in Scotland after it was abolished by the SNP in 2022.

Commenting ahead of the manifesto launch, Reform UK Scotland leader Malcolm Offord is expected to say: “Our manifesto presents an unashamedly ambitious vision for a prosperous and flourishing Scotland.

“One that prioritises economic growth and ordinary people above the virtue signalling and total mismanagement that Scots have become accustomed to for the past two decades.

“Be under no illusion: the only way to end the SNP’s 19 years of managed decline and get Scotland growing again is by voting for Reform UK in May’s Holyrood election.”

Reform UK Scotland’s manifesto also rules out another independence referendum in the near term and guarantees that the Scottish NHS will remain free at the point of need, fully funded by general taxation.