Nicola Sturgeon says leaving Holyrood is a ‘wrench’ as she makes final speech

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said “the time is right to move on” as she gave her final speech in Holyrood.

However, the former SNP leader, who is not standing in May’s Scottish election, admitted that leaving the the Parliament was a “wrench”.

She is leaving Holyrood just over three years after she stepped down as both SNP leader and Scottish first minister.

In an emotional final speech, Ms Sturgeon said that serving as an MSP had been a “rare privilege” – though she accepted this most recent term at Holyrood had been the “most fractious and divided that I have served in”.

She became an MSP in 1999, in the first ever elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament, with the former first minister quipping she was “almost literally in with the bricks in this place”.

Speaking for the last time in Holyrood’s chamber, she said: “I have been here for 27 years – that is almost exactly half my life.

“So, even though the time is right to move on, I won’t pretend that leaving isn’t a wrench, it is.”

Ms Sturgeon said that during her time in Holyrood, which includes eight years in opposition and 16 years as part of the SNP government, she had seen “politics and political discourse change almost beyond recognition, and not always for the better”.

She accepted she had a “share of responsibility” for this but, in offering her “parting thoughts” to MSPs, she said they must not “take this Parliament for granted”.

Instead, she said politicians should “make friends in other parties”, adding that “opponents need not be enemies”.

She also told them: “No matter the depths of your loyalty to your own political tribe, don’t forget to think for yourself.”

The former first minister continued: “Keep a sense of perspective, you know if everything is a scandal or an outrage, nothing is. And then those who deserve to be held to account, they get off Scot-free.”

She also advised: “Don’t live life on social media. Use it, but never forget there is a real world out there and it is the people in it you are here to serve.

“And, finally, every day you walk through these doors and into this magnificent chamber, remember that it is a privilege, a rare privilege.

“For 27 years it has been my privilege, one that I must now draw to a close.”