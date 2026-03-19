Michelle O’Neill backs ‘urgent meeting’ with Prime Minister on energy costs

The Government’s proposed energy price intervention is “completely tone-deaf”, Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said.

Michelle O’Neill said she supports a call from Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, for an “urgent meeting” with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “on the need for action as energy costs spiral”.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir confirmed Northern Ireland will receive a £17 million share of a £53 million package in support of heating oil costs that have risen due to the war in the Middle East.

Sinn Fein has said this would only equate to £35 per household using home heating oil in the region.

In a social media post, Ms O’Neill said: “The proposed £35 payment per household by the British government, while some people’s bills have doubled, is completely tone-deaf to the severity of this crisis.

“There must be immediate and meaningful action to support all workers and families.”