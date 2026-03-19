Meningitis vaccine expansion explained

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has confirmed that the meningitis B vaccines will be given to more people in Kent.

But who is now eligible, how many people have had the jab so far and are there plans for a catch-up programme at universities across the country?

– Who is now being offered the vaccine?

On a visit to the University of Kent on Thursday, Wes Streeting said the menB jab will be offered to more people, with those who attended Club Chemistry from March 5 until its closure to come forward for the vaccine and antibiotics.

The jab will also be offered to anyone who has previously been offered the prophylactic antibiotic, including students at the University of Kent and some students at the Canterbury Christchurch University.

The expansion will also include sixth form pupils at four schools where there are known or suspected cases of menB.

On Thursday, the University of Kent said all students and staff are now eligible for the vaccine, with a clinic open in its sports centre.

– How many people have had the jab so far?

According to Mr Streeting, more than 600 vaccinations were administered on the first afternoon. Thousands of students will be offered it in the coming days.

– Are there plans for a wider catch-up programme?

Not currently. However, on Thursday, 40 MPs signed a letter address to the Health Secretary calling on the Government and health officials to work with universities across the country on catch-up vaccination programmes, and to improve awareness.

It also said the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) review of eligibility for meningitis vaccines should be conducted at pace.

Club Chemistry owner Louise Jones-Roberts also wants to see the vaccine given to all under-25s.

– How many cases of menB have been reported so far and are more expected?

As of 5pm on Wednesday, some 15 cases had been confirmed and a further 12 were under investigation, bringing the total to 27, up from 20.

More cases are expected in the coming days, according to Mr Streeting, who highlighted that menB had an incubation period of between seven and 10 days.

He also said other places may report cases “which are completely unrelated to the Canterbury outbreak” as there are at lead 350 cases of menB each year.

– Is there a risk of further spread?

The Health Secretary told reporters on the Canterbury campus that the outbreak of meningitis “isn’t like Covid”, and that the risk to the general public is “extremely low”.

MenB spreads through prolonged close contact or intimate contact such as kissing.

– What happens if students have already left the campus and returned home before being jabbed?

This remains unclear, although it is understood they should be able to get a jab through their GP with arrangements currently being developed.

– What strains does the jab protect against and how long does it take to work?

The jab that is most likely to be used in the targeted programme – Bexsero – covers up to 80% of menB strains.

There will be some protection around two weeks after the first dose, although two doses are needed for full protection. An interval of at least four weeks is recommended between the first and second dose.

Experts said the jab will “greatly increase students’ immunity to most menB strains but not straight away”.

The two-dose vaccine course in Kent is being given alongside antibiotics as an “additional precautionary measure”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to the University of Kent campus in Canterbury on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– How long does protection last?

Protection can last years after two doses of the jab, with some experts estimating that it lasts for up to 36 months.

– What are the symptoms of meningitis and what should I do if I think I have it?

Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include a high temperature, cold hands and feet, vomiting, confusion, muscle and joint pain, pale, mottled or blotchy skin, spots or a rash, a headache, a stiff neck, aversion to bright lights, being very sleepy and seizures.

The UKHSA has urged those who think they may have symptoms to seek medical help by contacting their GP or calling NHS 111.