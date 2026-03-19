Meningitis cases rise to 27 in Kent outbreak

The number of cases of meningitis linked to an outbreak in Kent has risen to 27, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that as of 5pm on Wednesday, 15 cases had been confirmed and a further 12 were under investigation.

The 27 cases represent a rise on the 20 reported on Wednesday. Two students have died in the outbreak.

The latest figures come as a Kent public health leader said it cannot yet be confirmed that the outbreak has been contained.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said it is important students still come forward for antibiotics.

Thousands of doses have been handed out to those who attended Club Chemistry in Canterbury from March 5-7, alongside students living in halls at the Canterbury campus of the University of Kent.

Around 5,000 students have also been invited for a menB vaccine.

Ms Mannes said: “Two doses of the menB vaccine helps protect individuals against meningococcal B disease.

“It is important to know that the menB vaccine does not protect against all strains of meningococcal disease, nor against all infections that can cause meningitis. It also does not prevent the bacteria from being carried and spread in the community.

“It is therefore still hugely important that people are aware of the signs and symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease, and that they seek immediate medical attention if they or anyone they know develops these signs and symptoms.

“If you have been offered preventative antibiotics, it is strongly recommended that you take them promptly.

“If you are a student at the University of Kent who is eligible but has since returned home, contact your local GP, who will be able to provide advice and prescribe the appropriate treatment.

“The risk to the wider population remains low. UKHSA continues to actively trace and offer preventative antibiotics to those in close contact with cases.”