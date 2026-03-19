King dons sturdy shoes on trek to mark launch of coastal path and nature reserve

The King donned his sturdy shoes as he marked the opening of England’s newest nature reserve at the treasured Seven Sisters cliff landscape and walked part of the King Charles III England Coast Path on its launch.

The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve has become the 13th part of the King’s series of nature reserves, marking the halfway point to creating or expanding 25 national nature reserves by 2028.

The 13 reserves declared so far, including the nature-rich chalklands of Seven Sisters, East Sussex, now cover an area of 65 square miles, twice the size of the city of Brighton.

The King, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds and Natural England chairman Tony Juniper walk the King Charles III England Coast Path at Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve in Seaford (Chris Jackson/PA)

On his visit to the beauty spot on Thursday, Charles also trekked two kilometres to mark the launch of the longest managed coastal walking route in the world, the King Charles III England Coast Path.

He walked the path alongside passers-by wearing his lounge suit and brown brogues, armed with a walking staff.

Rambler Sharon Willmore, 76, was out walking with her friend when she said she was “amazed” to see the King.

She said: “Not what we were expecting at all, just out for a nice walk and someone said the King was along there.”

The King unveils a plaque as he inaugurates the Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve in Seaford (Chris Jackson/PA)

As Charles approached the white cliffs landmark, he said they were the ones “I avoided hitting when I was in the Royal Navy”.

The King also spoke to a group of cyclists who said they were riding e-bikes, to which he joked: “Cheaters.”

Natural England is officially launching the path, which passes through the Seven Sisters nature reserve, as the 2,700-mile route nears completion.

The King meets passers-by as he walks the King Charles III England Coast Path (Chris Jackson/PA)

Officials behind the scheme estimate the coast path, which has been nearly two decades in the making, would take a year to walk – with weekends off.

Polly Martin, of National Trails UK, who met the King on Thursday, said she is hoping the launch will raise awareness that the work that trails officers do in “good weather, bad weather, is incredible”.

She said she sees “today as a celebration” of all the work that has been done to make the path open and useable.

The King walks the King Charles III England Coast Path (Chris Jackson/PA)

Ms Martin added: (We’re) hoping the coast path named after the King will make people more aware of the importance of national trails.”

On the Sussex coast, the path passes over the Seven Sisters cliffs, which have been inspiration for the poet Rudyard Kipling, a backdrop to films including Atonement, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire and Wicked, and are the site of the new 1,500-hectare (3,700-acre) national nature reserve.

The reserve, stretching across the cliffs and the Cuckmere River which cuts through them, sits within the South Downs National Park and is home to globally rare habitats, including chalk grasslands, heath and floodplain meadows.

Natural England has also been working on the development of what is now known as the King Charles III England Coast Path, since plans for a national coastal route around the whole of England were first legislated for in 2009.

The route, which was renamed to mark the King’s coronation and his championing of the natural world, incorporates and has improved parts of existing national trails such as the South West and Norfolk coast paths.

The Seven Sisters part of the route stretches from Eastbourne to Littlehampton.

Speaking to reporters, Natural England chairman Tony Juniper, who was out walking with Charles, said the King has been an “inspirational leader” for so many people and many years on the big questions such as the relationship with the natural world and needing to do more to look after nature.

“For him this is his lifelong passion,” he said.

“And so today, for him, I think he’s seeing those pieces come together.”