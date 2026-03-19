Inquest opens into death of British Army officer killed in training incident

The death of a British Army officer killed in a live firing training exercise is being investigated by police and health and safety inspectors, an inquest opening has heard.

Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on January 25 following an incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland, one of the UK’s largest army training ranges.

Opening an inquest into his death at Northumberland Coroner’s Court on Thursday, senior coroner Andrew Hetherington said Capt Muldowney, known as Gilbert, was undertaking a training exercise at the range in Otterburn Camp.

“An incident occurred which resulted in Gilbert suffering a gunshot wound, which is believed to have entered through his back and exited through his left shoulder,” Mr Hetherington said.

The coroner said CPR was conducted by military medics and ambulance crews attended, but Capt Muldowney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Hetherington said the incident was being investigated by Northumbria Police, the Health and Safety Executive and the Defence Safety Authority, who are conducting a service inquiry.

He told the hearing: “In the circumstances I formally open this inquest and adjourn to May 19 2027. However, this is very much a provisional date and we will look at an alternative listing.”

Capt Muldowney’s parents attended the hearing on a videolink.

The officer, who grew up in Co Roscommon, served as a fire support commander within 129 (Dragon) Battery of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.

After his death, the Ministry of Defence said Capt Muldowney was an “immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him”.

Capt Muldowney joined the army on January 5 2020, commissioning into the Royal Artillery on December 11 2020 after attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.