Cooper to set out aid spending as Labour backbenchers call for rethink

Labour backbenchers have urged the Government to change course on overseas aid as the Foreign Secretary prepares to set out her plans for the development budget.

Yvette Cooper will address MPs on Thursday to provide details on how she will divide up an aid budget that was slashed last year to pay for increased defence spending.

Billed as a “fundamental change” in Britain’s approach to aid, Ms Cooper is expected to refocus the UK on being an “investor” rather than a “donor”, providing expertise and technical support as well as cash.

She will prioritise assistance to countries wracked by war, including humanitarian support to Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.

Yvette Cooper, left, with actress Carey Mulligan during a visit to Chad in February (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Support for women and girls will also be a priority, along with action on climate change and efforts to mobilise private investment and the work of international institutions such as the World Bank.

Ahead of her announcement, Ms Cooper said: “With less investment we need to refocus to ensure it has the most impact.

“Responding to desperate humanitarian crises, preventing conflict and upholding international law are not only a core part of Britain’s values and our common humanity.

“They are also central to Britain’s interests, because in an increasingly interconnected world, we know that instability abroad affects us back at home.”

Some countries are set to lose out as aid spending falls to less than 0.4% of national income this year before falling again to 0.3% in 2027 under plans announced by Sir Keir Starmer last year.

On Thursday, Ms Cooper will announce that G20 countries will no longer receive bilateral aid payments, except Turkey which will continue to receive money to support refugees.

Aid minister Baroness Jenny Chapman said Britain’s commitment to tackling global challenges “has not wavered”.

She added: “Our partners in the Global South tell us they want partnership, not paternalism. Investment, not dependency. They want to trade and to build their own systems so they are able to thrive without aid. Our job is to help them do that.”

Yvette Cooper meets Palestinian refugee students at Marka Prep School in Amman, Jordan, last November (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

With the aid budget falling, Labour MP and Commons International Development Committee member David Taylor said the Treasury should co-operate more on debt relief.

He told the Press Association: “It’s all the more crucial now that the Treasury work with the FCDO on innovative forms of development finance, and debt relief, that would increase the share of the pie.

“The last Labour government led the way at this. It’s time for HMT (HM Treasury) to start finding ways to say yes instead of no.”

But other Labour backbenchers have gone further in calling for a complete rethink of aid policy and a return to previous spending levels.

Former aid minister Gareth Thomas said: “In an already unsafe world, cutting aid risks alienating key allies and will make improving children’s health and education in Commonwealth countries more difficult.

“We risk creating more opportunities for regimes who don’t share our values.

“Our security depends not just on a stronger military but also on building soft power so that our soldiers aren’t needed.”

Beccy Cooper, chairwoman of the all-party group on global health security, said: “Labour is, and always has been, a party of internationalism.

“When we step back from our shared commitments, we lose both our strength and our standing in the world. We are a soft power superpower and we should be proud of that.

“Today’s spending plans put Britain and the world at risk. When health systems in the poorest countries are not supported to become resilient, diseases spread faster and further.

“Protecting public health at home means investing in strong health systems everywhere.”

York City MP Rachael Maskell said: “I really do urge Government to hasten the return to just 0.7%.

“Without this we know that more children will miss out on their education and vaccinations, women will have poorer health and people will experience greater hunger and disease.

“While I recognise the fragile economic challenges facing the country, better targeted aid is a serious investment in our global future, alongside stronger diplomacy. It is the morally right thing to invest in.”

UK aid organisations also called for an increase in aid spending.

Romilly Greenhill, chief executive of development network Bond, said last year’s cuts had “already irreparably damaged the UK’s reputation” and “caused devastating consequences for millions of people around the world”.

She added “Without sufficient funding to underscore its commitments, the Government’s political choices will cost lives, leave us all more vulnerable to instability and crisis, and reverse hard-won progress towards a safer, healthier and more prosperous world.”

Adrian Lovett, UK executive director of the One Campaign, said deep cuts would see hospitals and schools close in some of the world’s poorest countries and risked “reversing decades of progress and weakening Britain’s influence around the world”.

He said: “They have also failed on their own terms – falling well short of addressing gaps in defence spending, as the Prime Minister promised, while also failing to win public support.

“At a moment of growing global instability, this is a retreat from the UK’s leadership role that will make us less secure here at home and devastate the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”