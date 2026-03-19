Charity event is ‘driving force’ after terminal cancer diagnosis – Sir Chris Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy has said his charity fundraising efforts have become a “driving force” for him following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The cycling legend is planning another Tour de 4 in September, after the inaugural event raised more than £3.1 million last year.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist revealed in 2024 that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones. Doctors subsequently gave him between two and four years to live.

Sir Chris spoke to BBC Scotland’s Breakfast radio programme on Thursday.

He said he is doing “really well in the situation I’m in” and things appear to be stable around his treatment.

As an added complication, he had to undergo “major surgery” on his leg after a bike crash in November last year.

Discussing the next Tour de 4, he said: “This has become a real driving force for me. It gives me something positive to find in a really difficult situation and trying to make the best of it.

“Not everybody has this platform that I’ve got, so I’m trying to make the most of it.”

He said the charity cycling event would be an “incredible day”.

Sir Chris also reflected on how his cancer diagnosis had given him a new perspective on life, leading to an attitude of “trying not to sweat the small stuff” and living one day at a time.

He said: “Your mortality is brought into focus, and you have to appreciate everything you have – tomorrow is not a given for anybody.

Sir Chris also spoke about the “really difficult” period when wife Sarra was diagnosed with MS shortly after his own diagnosis.

He said: “She has been the person that’s really kept me centred and anchored and focused when things are chaotic…

“She’s a remarkable person.”