UK and Nigeria can ‘tighten grip of friendship’, King tells country’s leader

The King has told the Nigerian president when “rain clouds gather” their nations can “tighten the grip of friendship” in a speech celebrating the West African nation’s contribution to British life.

Charles described the country as an “economic powerhouse, a cultural force and an influential diplomatic voice” in his address delivered at a banquet staged in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, making a two-day state visit with his wife.

He also spoke about “chapters” in the UK and Nigeria’s shared history that have “left some painful marks” and described how history not only documented past events but was a “lesson” in moving “forward together”.

The glittering Windsor Castle banquet followed a day of ceremonial welcomes, carriage rides and a sit-down meeting between the King and president.

King Charles delivers his speech during the banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

Among the guests were Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and shining lights from the Nigerian diaspora including England rugby captain Maro Itoje and his model wife, Mimi; and Sir Ben Okri, the poet and Booker Prize-winning novelist.

Kate embraced the royal art of fashion diplomacy when she matched her gown to the colour of the Nigerian national flag, opting for a glamorous but demure, high-necked, long-sleeved, floor length, dark green, evening dress by Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn, and a tiara.

In the castle’s St George’s Hall, the King said: “I believe firmly that, when rain clouds gather, we can tighten the grip of friendship between us and, in so doing, reinforce the central role of the Commonwealth in our shared future.

“As the world changes, these are lessons we must heed now more than ever. As the Hausa saying goes, ‘when the music changes, so does the dance’.”

The Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

The world is facing uncertain times with America and Israel’s war against Iran expected to have a negative, global, economic impact alongside the continued threat posed by climate change.

Nigeria is a former British colony which resisted its foreign rulers with nationalists claiming the UK destroyed traditional governance systems, forced the amalgamation of diverse ethnic groups and presided over economic exploitation.

Charles added: “The many dynamic connections between our two nations have deep roots and yet I do not pretend that those roots are without a shadow.

“There are chapters in our shared history that I know have left some painful marks. I do not seek to offer words that dissolve the past, for no words can.

Dignitaries walk in procession at the state banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But I do believe, as I know you believe, Mr president, that history is not merely a record of what was done to us – it is a lesson in how we go forward together to continue building a future rooted in hope and growth for all, and worthy of those who bore the pains of the past.”

Listening was former Lioness and football pundit Eni Aluko, space scientist Dame Maggie Aderin, co-presenter of The Sky At Night, sports and travel broadcaster, Ade Adepitan, a wheelchair user and disability advocate, and Nigerian pop superstar Tiwa Savage.

A member of Royal Household staff lights a candle during table preparations (Aaron Chown/PA)

Adejoke Bakare, founder and head chef of Chishuru, in London, who is the UK’s first black female Michelin-starred chef, was also sat at the huge banqueting table, as was Sir Keir Starmer, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Tinubu’s trip is the first state visit to the UK by a leader of the west African nation in 37 years, and also the first incoming state visit by a Muslim leader during Ramadan in almost a century.

During his banquet speech, Charles described Nigerians who had made their home in Britain and those from the UK with ties in the west African nation as a “living bridge” of more than half a million people.

He also praised the Commonwealth ahead of is biennial meeting later his year saying “far from being past its time, we can demonstrate that the Commonwealth’s time has come…”

There was also a lighter moment which made the president roar with laughter and clap his hands when Charles spoke Nigerian pidgin English delivering the well-known phrase “Naija No Dey Carry Last!” (Nigerians Never Come Last).