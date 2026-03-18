Two men charged in relation to ‘spying on Jewish community for Iran’

Two men have been charged in relation to spying for Iran on locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community, police have said.

Nematollah Shahsavani, a dual Iranian and British national aged 40, and Alireza Farasati, an Iranian national aged 22, have both been charged with engaging in contact likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between July 9 and August 15 last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Iran was the country the charges related to.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were arrested and detained on Friday March 6 as part of an investigation into alleged surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community in the London area.

Shahsavani, of Sandringham Gardens in North Finchley, north London, and Farasati, of Sandringham Gardens, in Edgeware, north-west London, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, said: “We have decided to prosecute two men for an offence under the National Security Act.”

He added: “The charge relates to carrying out activities in the UK such as gathering information and undertaking reconnaissance of targets.

“The country to which the charge relates is Iran.

“We have worked closely with the Counter Terrorism Command at the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing said: “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex investigation.

“Since the men were arrested two weeks ago, detectives have been working around the clock to gather and assess the evidence and we have liaised closely with colleagues in the CPS to reach this point.

“We fully recognise that the public – and in particular the Jewish community – will be concerned but I hope this investigation reassures them that we will not hesitate to take action if we identify there may be a threat to their safety, and will be relentless in our pursuit of those who may be responsible.

“Counter Terrorism Policing work closely with front line officers across the country to keep communities safe.

“Any concerns from the public can be shared with local policing teams or via national reporting tools such as gov.uk/ACT.”

Police said two other men were arrested on March 6 as part of the investigation and have been released without charge.