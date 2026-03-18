Students in halls in Kent to be offered meningitis B vaccine over coming days

A targeted vaccination programme will roll out for students living in halls at the University of Kent after an “unprecedented” outbreak of meningitis.

Some 15 cases of meningitis have so far been reported to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), including two deaths.

The agency said all 15 cases had required hospital admission, with four cases confirmed to be meningitis B.

Around 5,000 students in university halls in Kent are to be offered the menB vaccine in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said most students would not already be vaccinated against menB.

He told MPs that the outbreak is “unprecedented” and is “a rapidly developing situation”.

Mr Streeting said the menB vaccine has been available on the NHS since 2015 as part of routine childhood immunisations.

He added that “clearly most students would not be vaccinated”.

Mr Streeting said: “Given the severity of the situation, I can confirm to the House that we will begin a targeted vaccination programme for students living in halls of residence at the University of Kent in Canterbury, which will begin in the coming days.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting addressed the Commons (Jeff Moore/PA)

The programme may also expand further if other groups are deemed to be at risk.

UKHSA chief executive Susan Hopkins said the outbreak looks like “a super-spreader event, with ongoing spread within the halls of residence in the universities”.

She said: “I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in healthcare and hospitals, this is the most cases I’ve seen in a single weekend with this type of infection.

“It’s the explosive nature that is unprecedented here – the number of cases in such a short space of time.”

Four schools across Kent have now confirmed cases and hundreds of people are being offered antibiotics as an immediate treatment.

All reported cases so far have a link to Kent, according to the UKHSA.

At least one person who fell ill and had links to Kent attended a hospital in London.

A pupil at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham has died (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier on Tuesday, the deputy director of the immunisation and vaccine preventable diseases division at the UKHSA, Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, said the outbreak of meningitis had been “unusual”, but she did not believe there was a current risk to anyone outside the Kent region.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that they have seen “no evidence of any wider spread”.

On Monday, the headteacher at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham paid tribute to year 13 pupil named locally as Juliette Kenny, who died at the weekend from the infection.

A student at the University of Kent has also died.

Experts said many of those affected attended Club Chemistry in Canterbury over March 5-7.

Those who attended Club Chemistry between these dates can collect antibiotics from: the Gate Clinic at Kent and Canterbury Hospital; Westgate Hall on Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury; the Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Road; and the Senate building at the University of Kent.

Health officials stressed that people should not skip antibiotics if prescribed them, with a single tablet of Ciprofloxacin reducing the risk of meningitis in a household by around 80% to 90%.