Starmer to face questions from MPs after fresh Trump criticism

Sir Keir Starmer faces a grilling from MPs after Donald Trump unleashed fresh criticism of his leadership over the Iran war.

The Prime Minister will take questions in the Commons after the US president accused him of making a “big mistake” in failing to be “supportive” of America’s military action.

The Middle East conflict and its domestic impact are likely to dominate the agenda during Prime Minister’s Questions from noon.

The president has singled out Britain for criticism over its resistance to immediately agreeing to his calls for allies to provide assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil.

US President Donald Trump criticised the Prime Minister (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

With the war now in a third week, oil prices remain above 100 US dollars (£75) per barrel as a result of Tehran’s continued blockade of the passage.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he “liked” the Prime Minister but felt “disappointed” with his recent position in regard to the conflict with Iran.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether his relationship with Sir Keir has been damaged by the UK’s stance over the war in Iran, he said: “Well, he hasn’t been supportive, and I think it’s a big mistake.”

Mr Trump then repeated his assertion that “unfortunately Keir is no Winston Churchill”.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted on Monday the UK will not be drawn into a “wider war”, and said he was working with partners including in Europe on a “viable collective plan” to free up navigation in the region.

Britain could potentially provide mine-hunting drones to the mission rather than a warship, although the Prime Minister has said no final decisions have been made.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said Nato and most other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the strait.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been critical of Sir Keir’s response to the war, but nonetheless rejected the president’s attack on him as “wrong”.

“It’s very childish, this war of words and these spats,” she told the Press Association on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel said it had killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow aimed at further weakening the Islamic Republic’s leadership.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, were “eliminated”, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said.

Tehran has confirmed both killings and fired salvos of missiles and drones at its Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel on Tuesday.