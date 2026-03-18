Starmer shares impatience for change, minister says after Rayner’s intervention

Sir Keir Starmer shares Angela Rayner’s “impatience with the pace of change” a minister has suggested, after the Prime Minister’s former deputy appeared to challenge his leadership.

Ms Rayner warned Labour is “running out of time” to deliver change and cannot “go through the motions in the face of decline”, in a speech at event held by campaign group Mainstream.

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne said the party had come to be seen to represent “the Establishment, not working people” and called for a change of course.

Asked about her comments, Cabinet office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News: “I think where I would agree, and I think everybody across Government would agree, is sharing an impatience with the pace of change, and that applies to every single one of us.

“And I get the sense, I haven’t read the full context of Angela’s remarks, but I get the sense that that frustration is actually what is running through her remarks. It absolutely runs through every Government minister as well.”

He told Times Radio: “The Prime Minister shares an impatience to deliver the change that people voted for quickly.”

In her speech, Ms Rayner said: “As a party, and as a movement, we cannot hide, we cannot just go through the motions in the face of decline.

“There’s no safe ground and we’re running out of time.

“The change that people wanted so desperately needs to be seen, it needs to be felt, and we have to show that it is a Labour government that will deliver it.”

She also cited immigration reform as a key concern, suggesting that changes to indefinite leave to remain for people already living in Britain would be a “breach of trust”, and appearing to attack Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s plans to overhaul the system.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s immigration plans appeared to draw criticism from Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Thomas-Symonds defended the reforms as “balancing up fairness, but also security at our borders”.

He declined repeatedly to say whether he thought Ms Rayner would make a good party leader, stressing that there is “no vacancy” for the role.

Ms Rayner resigned as housing secretary and deputy prime minister last year after a row over her underpayment of stamp duty on a new property.

She has since been widely seen as a potential successor to Sir Keir amid rumblings of a leadership challenge, as both Labour’s poll ratings and the Prime Minister’s personal approval flounder.

Labour Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme “I certainly know where she’s coming from”, when asked if he agreed that the clock is ticking for the party.

“We’ve got to, all of us, haven’t we, work together to pull together a plan that turns the country around,” Mr Burnham said.

Mr Burnham was blocked from standing for Labour in the recent Gorton and Denton by-election, at which the Green Party gained an MP.

He said: “I understand the frustration people feel. We heard that at the by-election, and of course, Angela is reflecting some of that.

“But what I do feel, that the signs are becoming really clear that there is a higher ambition, particularly for the north of England.”

was blocked from standing for Labour in the recent Gorton and Denton by-election (PA)

He added that the Chancellor’s announcement on Tuesday that regional mayors could be given control of a share of income tax to invest in their areas, in new plans, was “a big sign of a real response” by the Government.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he had not followed Ms Rayner’s comments but defended the Government’s immigration plans.

He told BBC Breakfast: “What the Home Secretary is trying to do is get a grip on our immigration system, to manage it in a firm but fair way, to rebuild public confidence in the rules … We’ve got to go about it in a firm way.”

He added: “Whether it’s in Angela’s constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne, or whether it’s my constituency in Ilford North, a constituency that’s been shaped by migration, I can tell you now, if we said as a Labour Government we were going to duck this issue and continue as we have done as a country for many years, our inboxes would be full of people saying, ‘Why aren’t you getting a grip of this?'”

The Home Secretary has announced plans to double the time it takes for migrants to qualify for permanent residence, from five to 10 years, saying long-term settlement is a “privilege” that must be earned.

Other requirements, such as speaking English to a higher standard, will also need to be met in order to stay in Britain, the Government has said.

Ms Rayner said in her speech that for those who came to Britain on the understanding that they could stay if they worked in sectors where they were needed, obeyed the law and paid their taxes, changing the rules “pulls the rug” from under them.

“That would be not just bad policy but a breach of trust. The people already in the system, who made a huge investment, now fear for their future, they do not have stability and do not know what will happen.

“We cannot talk about earning a settlement if we keep moving the goalposts, because moving the goalposts undermines our sense of fair play. It’s un-British,” she said.

Ms Rayner spoke at Mainstream after Tony Vaughan, who has co-ordinated a letter said to have been signed by more than 100 Labour parliamentarians urging the Government to rethink its immigration proposals.

The Home Secretary has said that Labour values have guided the changes but that firm but fair action is needed.

An ally of Ms Mahmood pointed to a speech earlier this month in which she said: “Restoring order and control at our border is not a betrayal of Labour values, it is an embodiment of them, and it is the necessary condition for a Labour Government to achieve anything it hopes to.”