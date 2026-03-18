Scottish Labour pledge to tackle ‘gross inequalities’ in cancer screening

Scottish Labour has pledged to tackle “gross inequalities” in cancer screening, improve access and prevent long waits for treatment as part of their plan to deliver Scotland’s lifesaving waiting times standard.

The party says the 62-day waiting times standard has not been met since 2012.

They said if they win the Scottish elections in May, they would roll out a modern screening programme for lung cancer, alongside a national programme of self-sampling for cervical cancer and a targeted prostate cancer screening pilot.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has pledged to tackle long waits (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “People diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, will understandably feel great anxiety about their treatment, which is only worsened by any delays they are then faced with.

“There are still gross inequalities when it comes to screening and early detection, all while lifesaving treatment standards haven’t been met in more than a decade.

“That is why Scottish Labour is committed to redoubling efforts to detect cancer earlier, meet the lifesaving 62-day cancer treatment standard, and help give Scots the best chances of survival.”

The party have pledged that cancer patients will be supported from suspicion of cancer through their treatment with a care navigator who will ensure tests and results are delivered on time.

Patients would also receive a tailored care plan at diagnosis, covering treatment, mental health support and employment guidance.

Mr Sarwar continued: “The truth is that while the risk of dying from cancer in Scotland has decreased, uptake in screening programmes is still below target, especially in communities that are hardest to reach.

“Hospitals are still using decades-old diagnostics scanners, while the radiology workforce is burnt out and stretched to breaking point.

“We can’t afford to let this situation continue, and for lifesaving treatment targets to continue being missed.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the ‘people of Scotland deserve better’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “As part of our commitment to improving the uptake of cancer screenings, we will work with local community groups and trusted voices who are friends and neighbours who can help encourage people to attend an appointment.

“And while the SNP government has been asleep at the wheel on lung cancer screenings – trailing behind England and Wales, who have set out a timetable for national, targeted screening programmes – Scottish Labour will do everything in our power to expedite that process here.

“Under a Scottish Labour government, every cancer patient will be guaranteed a named care navigator who will support them and their family through their journey, from suspicion of cancer through to treatment.

“The people of Scotland deserve better than the SNP. They are out of ideas, out of energy, and out of time. In just two months, the people of Scotland will be able to turn the page on 19 years of dismal SNP government and choose a new direction with Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour.”

The commitment follows the announcement from the party that it will upgrade hospital scanners over a decade old with new AI-enabled scanners that are faster, more accurate and increase the number of appointments available.

This technology will help diagnose degenerative diseases such as dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said: “The fact is that we are treating more patients with cancer on time, within both standards, compared to pre-pandemic. 95.1% of patients are being treated within 31 days of a decision to treat, with the median wait for treatment just two days – the joint lowest on record.

“Diagnostic activity is up, meaning thousands more people getting their MRIs and scans more quickly with investigations for cancer prioritised within this.

“To improve cervical cancer detection, we are already due to offer the first self-sampling kits this spring and we will shortly publish our new cervical screening action plan.

“The risk of dying from cancer in Scotland is now at the lowest rate on record for both men and women, falling by 12.1% from 2015 to 2024. This encouraging trend reflects earlier detection, more effective treatments and our continued investment in cancer services.

“We know there is still more to do but these latest figures show that our plan is working and our NHS is turning a corner.”