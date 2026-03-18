Probable case of meningococcal disease being investigated at Belfast school

Health officials in Northern Ireland are investigating a probable case of meningococcal disease in a pupil at a Belfast school.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said the case is not linked to the ongoing meningitis outbreak in England, which has claimed the lives of two young people.

Parents of children at Bloomfield Collegiate School in the east of the city have been contacted by health officials.

The PHA said: “The Public Health Agency is aware of a probable case of meningococcal disease in a 16‑year‑old pupil who attends a secondary school in Belfast.

“All appropriate public health actions have now been completed.

“As a precaution, PHA has been working closely with the school and has issued information to parents and guardians.

“Relevant guidance has also been shared with GP out-of-hours services and emergency departments.

“We urge students, staff and families to remain vigilant for the signs and symptoms of meningitis and act fast if they suspect they may have it.”

Meningococcal disease can cause meningitis.

The PHA said it would continue to monitor the situation.

The statement added “PHA is aware of the meningitis incident in Kent and is participating in regular UK-wide meetings in relation to this.

“To date there is no evidence of spread beyond the south east of England.”

Dr Jillian Johnston from the PHA told the BBC that the appropriate public health actions had been taken.

She added: “It is important I clarify and confirm there is no link with this particular case with the outbreak in England.

“We have assessed the individual for that purpose and are part of the wider conversation of what is going on in England and are quite content at the moment this is not in any way related.”

Philip McGuigan, the chairman of Stormont’s Health Committee, said he would write to Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to ask what action he was taking.

Mr McGuigan said: “This will be a deeply worrying time for many following the deaths of two young people in Britain and the increased number of cases following the outbreak.

“What we need to see now is clear and urgent direction from the minister to reassure the public that there will be plans in place in the event that the disease spreads.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have symptoms to seek medical advice immediately.”