President Trump’s Irish merger comment just banter, Little-Pengelly says

US president Donald Trump’s suggestion of an Irish merger was “just banter”, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

It came at the start of the president’s address to the annual Speakers’ Friends of Ireland Luncheon at Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Mr Trump had been welcoming some of the notable guests to the event, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister, Ms Little-Pengelly, when he observed: “They get along so well.”

President Donald Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the US Capitol (Niall Carson/PA)

Looking towards the two, he added: “I saw that, you get along very well together, I don’t know if I should be promoting merger, I love mergers.”

As most in the room laughed, Mr Trump added: “We’re going to get into more trouble with that than the beauty”, in reference to a comment he had made earlier describing a woman he had called out as beautiful.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday during the British ambassador to the US Sir Christian Turner’s St Patrick’s Day breakfast, Ms Little-Pengelly said it had been clear it was a joke.

“It’s absolutely just a bit of banter, anybody who watches his speeches knows that he highlights people in the room and has a bit of banter with them, it’s very much his style,” she said.

“But what I think it does indicate is that he recognises that Northern Ireland is in the room, he recognises the political context, and I think that has come about because of that political engagement of Northern Ireland being present, being here, turning up, standing up, speaking up, championing Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the US Capitol (Niall Carson/PA)

“Of course, we can never control what the president thinks, or what the president will say, of course we don’t, many many people have very strong views on the president, including myself, a number of times I would disagree with what he says on a range of issues – but ultimately I am here to champion Northern Ireland, and I think that we’ve done that very well this week.”

Ms Little-Pengelly described a “hugely positive” visit, during which she met Mr Trump at the luncheon, and also had a meeting with him at the White House.

She also had meetings across Washington DC, describing the engagement as “incredibly important”, adding that “no business deal or university funding collaborations announced happen from one single pitch”, but due to relationships being built over years.

“We really genuinely get unparalleled access, I had a brief conversation with the president at the Speakers’ Luncheon before our meeting at the White House later,” she said.

“For me it was all about making sure that Northern Ireland was on his radar in a very positive way, so I talked about why we are here this week. I think the fact that Northern Ireland got that call out, both at the Speakers’ luncheon but even in the White House, that’s a really positive indication, it’s getting into the speeches, getting into the drafters of those speeches, people making decisions, they’re aware that we are here this week and what we’re trying to achieve.

“I outlined that the Northern Ireland economy is growing, there is so much potential for Northern Ireland, and referred back to the very long and shared history and heritage that we have as well, from all of those Ulster-Scots or Scots-Irish, so instrumental in the drafting and of course the writing of the Declaration of Independence. Those were the people who very much built America.”

Asked whether First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who declined to go to the White House in protest at US policy on Gaza, had been missed, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “It hasn’t been mentioned really to me in terms of my engagement.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna also stayed away from the White House.

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “I do think that it is not just about the meeting with the president, there are so many different events this week that I think it is important for me to be here, to attend, to speak at because if you’re not in the room, you don’t have a seat round the table, if you’re not there championing your interests, somebody else will take that opportunity, fighting for that benefit for their jurisdiction.

“I think it is important that we’re here politically, there is a good representation of people from Northern Ireland here all doing their best to be ambassadors for and to champion Northern Ireland, and I’m just so proud to be able to take the opportunity to be here with them to do so.

“When I took up this post a couple of years ago I had that determination to take every opportunity to turn up, to speak up and to champion because it is the honour of my life to be able to do that.

“I love Northern Ireland, I really want Northern Ireland to succeed and I will always do everything I can to try to push that forward.”

British Ambassador Christian Turner speaking, at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Washington DC, as part of the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the US capital. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Speaker Edwin Poots, UUP leader Jon Burrows and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher also attended the breakfast event on Wednesday.

During his address, Sir Christian hailed the “vibrancy” and “transformation” in Northern Ireland through teamwork and commitment to peace.

“It today stands as a real engine in the economy, and such a great place to invest,” he said.

He went on to hail the relationship between the UK and the US as “one of the world’s broadest, deepest and most successful alliances”.

“At a time when it is easy to focus on division, where social media drags us in to what is different and pushes us to the extremes, whether we’re talking about the revolutionary spirit of 1776 or the extraordinary achievements of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the power of dialogue, the power of finding commonality in the age of division, finding that is work that gets us all out of bed every single morning,” he said.