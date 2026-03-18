Polanski calls for UK to replace ‘failing’ budget rules with ‘fiscal referees’

Zack Polanski has called for the UK to replace its “failing” budget rules with “fiscal referees” as he set out his vision to “end rip-off Britain”.

In his first major speech on the economy since becoming the Green Party leader, he said Sir Keir Starmer’s Government must break out of the “bond market doom loop” under which he said the fiscal framework is overly sensitive to market movements, which in turn generates policy uncertainty and exacerbates the instability.

Mr Polanski set out how a Green government would revamp the framework, as “decades of fiscal tightening, often to meet fiscal rules, have meant stretched services, and people suffering”.

Zack Polanski also detailed his party’s plans for a wealth tax (James Manning/PA)

“Successive governments have hemmed themselves in with an economics that denies people the services they require and support they rely on, often to placate a set of arbitrary rules,” he said in his speech at the traditionally Labour-aligned New Economics Foundation on Wednesday.

“It is ridiculous, and we need to think again.”

He said “rigid” fiscal multiplier assumptions should be updated, as they “constrain effective government policy” by “prioritising short-term fiscal targets over the longer-term economic and social gains that targeted government spending could achieve”, holding back planning for major infrastructure projects and investment.

Mr Polanski continued: “The Government should change these failing fiscal rules – opting instead for fiscal referees.

“This is a panel of experts tasked with judging debt sustainability, which includes not only making sure the government is not spending too much but also ensuring that it isn’t spending too little.”

Zack Polanksi delivered a speech at the New Economics Foundation (James Manning/PA)

The Green leader also said “we need to look again at” the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s official forecaster.

“It was born of promises to ​’eliminate’ the deficit and take ​’urgent action to reduce debt’ – and it’s clearly failed,” he said.

Mr Polanski also detailed his party’s plans for a wealth tax “so the super rich pay their share”.

He said: “We know that a wealth tax won’t fix everything, and no-one’s ever pretended it would, but it’s a good place to start. Implementing a 1% tax on wealth over £10 million and 2% over £1 billion would raise around £15 billion per year – and send a very clear message that those who have accumulated the most money will pay a little bit more – and get that money flowing through the economy and benefiting everyone.

“For a truly progressive government a wealth tax should be a day one priority.”

Mr Polanski said ‘failing’ fiscal rules need to be changed (James Manning/PA)

He argued that privatisation and deregulation has “turned Britain from a place which made things people need to a place which made money for people who owned things”.

UK billionaires, whose numbers rose from 15 in 1990 to 154 last year, are making money not from productive economic activity but from “sitting on assets or charging somebody else for the use of them”, he said, adding: “It’s clear that we’ve rewarded greed and punished compassion for too long.”

Addressing the Middle East crisis, the Green leader said it was “utterly unacceptable” that ordinary people were paying the price for the oil price spike caused by the war.

He made the case for cutting energy bills, rent controls and water nationalisation as measures to further ease the cost of living, and for equalising capital gains tax with income tax as a way of raising revenue.

He said these measures would end “rip-off Britain: an economy built to reward the few off the work of the many. A country where people work so hard and try to do the right thing but still struggle to afford the basics, and people find themselves constantly cutting back”.

He attacked the Labour Government for overseeing “managed decline”, and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, who he said “would have dragged us into this illegal and deeply unpopular war” in Iran.

Mr Polanski, under whose leadership the Greens have enjoyed a surge in support, has been dogged by questions over his claim to a Sun newspaper journalist in 2013 that hypnosis could increase a woman’s breast size.

Mr Polanski repeated his apology about comments made to The Sun newspaper in 2013 (James Manning/PA)

He repeated his apology in the question-and-answer session after his speech, seeking to move on from the issue by saying: “I’ve apologised several times, and I think most people are interested in how I’m going to lower bills.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “Zack Polanski has the wrong answers on the economy. Respected economists have sounded the alarm over the Greens’ ‘catastrophic’ plans to print money, which would hammer working people and their living standards.

“Polanski attacks Tory austerity now but as a Lib Dem during the coalition years he was a cheerleader for it at the time – even though it saw public services slashed and people made poorer. You can’t trust him.

“This Labour Government has the right economic plan for Britain – delivering stability, investment in infrastructure, and higher living standards after years of Tory failure.

“We’re ending austerity and are supporting families with the cost of living by taking £150 off the average energy bill this April, and by freezing fuel duty, rail fares and prescription charges – to put money back in people’s pockets.”