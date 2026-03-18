PM failed ‘to do his duty’ in appointing Mandelson as US ambassador – Badenoch

The Prime Minister failed “to do his duty” in appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as the ambassador to Washington, Kemi Badenoch has said.

Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly refused to say whether he had personally spoken to Lord Mandelson about details relating to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Conservative leader repeatedly pressed him on whether he had asked Lord Mandelson about his stay at Epstein’s house following the financier’s conviction.

Mrs Badenoch also accused Sir Keir of trying to avoid scrutiny by releasing the documents immediately after Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch said: “He has repeatedly told us that Peter Mandelson lied to him but he won’t tell us if he actually picked up the phone and spoke to Mandelson before appointing him.

“This doesn’t make any sense. The Prime Minister told us on the record, and I quote, ‘I believed the lies he told me’. If the Prime Minister didn’t speak to him, how can he say he lied to him?”

Sir Keir replied: “The process is clear. It’s been looked at by the independent adviser.”

He reiterated that it was a mistake to appoint Lord Mandelson to the role, and repeated his apology to Epstein’s victims.

He said: “But it was my mistake, and I’ve apologised for it. She should follow suit and apologise for her gross error of judgment in calling for the UK to join the war in Iran without thinking through the consequences.”

Mrs Badenoch repeatedly asked whether he had talked to Lord Mandelson, with Sir Keir diverting the question.

Lord Peter Mandelson outside his London home following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. (Lucy North/PA)

Instead, he criticised her stance on the US-Israel war in Iran and called for shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy to be sacked for a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he said Muslims praying in groups in public, after an event in Trafalgar Square, was an “an act of domination”.

Sir Keir said: “She appointed the shadow justice secretary. He said last night that Muslims praying in public, including the mayor of London, practising his faith, are not welcome.

“He described it as an act of domination. Straight from the Islamist playbook. If he was in my team, he’d be gone. It’s utterly appalling. She should denounce his comments and she should sack him.”

Mrs Badenoch accused the PM of blaming “anyone but himself”.

“This Prime Minister appointed Peter Mandelson but didn’t bother to ask the questions,” she said.

“If he cannot be straight with the House on something as simple as this, why should we believe a word he says about anything?”

Sir Keir responded: “Committing our military to a war without thinking through the consequences is the gravest mistake a Leader of the Opposition can ever make, and she comes back a week later and says, ‘Oops, I got that one wrong’.

“She’s utterly irrelevant and she’s got no judgment.”

Lord Mandelson was arrested on February 23 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, having been accused of passing sensitive information on to Epstein during his time as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government.

He was subsequently bailed but later released from his bail conditions, although he remains under investigation.

A “due diligence” document drawn up by the Cabinet Office in December 2024 before Lord Mandelson’s appointment to the Washington role noted a series of reports detailing his links with Epstein.

Lord Mandelson was awarded a £75,000 taxpayer-funded payout when he was sacked nine months later, in September 2025, after further details of his relationship with Epstein emerged.