New Lime e-bikes will make ‘huge difference’ in detecting bad parking

A rental e-bike operator said its latest model will make a “huge difference” in detecting poor parking, which can lead to extra fees and potential bans.

Lime announced its new bikes feature enhanced GPS technology to more accurately determine if they are parked in dedicated bays.

Their display has also been revamped to make it clearer to riders when they are in a parking zone.

Poorly parked Lime bikes in west London (Lucy North/PA)

Lime users are required to end trips with the bike left in a parking bay or bike rack, or neatly parked to the side of a pavement, depending on the location.

People who fail to do this receive a warning from Lime, with repeat offenders facing charges of up to £20 and a potential ban from using the service.

The issue of poorly parked rental e-bikes has sparked major concerns amid their roll-out in UK towns and cities, with many complaints about pavements and roads being blocked.

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council in London cracked down on the issue last year, which involved confiscating dangerously parked rental e-bikes and charging operators a retrieval fee of £84.45 per unit.

By November this had led to the seizure of 1,000 bikes and brought in £81,000.

Lime chief technology officer Jon Jenkins said the GPS on the new bikes is significantly improved.

In some locations, rental e-bikes must be left in parking bays (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He told the Press Association: “A traditional GPS signal in a city like London gets affected by tall buildings, because it blocks your view of the satellites.

“It’s only accurate to within about 12.3 metres, which is not very accurate.

“If you’re trying to ensure that a vehicle is parked in a little parking bay, if you only know its location within 12 metres, you can’t do a great job of that.

“This vehicle can give us its location accurate to within 1.5 metres, so we know that when this is (identified as) being parked in a parking bay, it’s actually in that parking bay.

“That makes a huge difference.”

In September 2025, Lime announced it had helped fund more than 930 new e-bike parking bays in collaboration with London boroughs since the start of that year.

It also reported a 59% drop in incidents of parking bays being overcrowded between January and September 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Lime said its new bikes have also been designed to make them more attractive to older riders and women, who are underrepresented among users.

The battery on the new model is behind the seat and lower, making the bikes feel lighter (Lime/Jamie Henderson/PA)

This includes measures such as lowering the step-through area, installing a seat clamp which is easier to operate, and making them feel lighter by moving the battery from in front of the seat to behind it, and lower, shifting the centre of gravity.

Among other changes are more comfortable handlebar grips, updating the phone holder to provide full vision of the screen, and a lock which is harder to break by people attempting to ride without paying.

Mr Jenkins said Lime’s ambition is to “expand micromobility throughout the UK”.

He went on: “We wanted to make a vehicle that was more inclusive.

“We talked to lots of people that are less frequent Lime riders, so women and people that are older than our core demographic, to figure out what would they need in a vehicle to take more rides.”

Lime, which operates in about 230 cities worldwide, has already deployed the bikes in North America, Australia and other parts of Europe.

It will begin adding them to the areas of the UK in which it currently provides bikes – London, Oxford, Nottingham and Milton Keynes – as well as the West Midlands, from this month.