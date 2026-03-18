Natalie McNally murder accused ‘lied and lied again’, jury told

The man accused of murdering Natalie McNally “lied and lied again”, a barrister has told Belfast Crown Court.

The jury in the trial of Stephen McCullagh has been told the prosecution case is “strong and compelling”.

Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her home in Lurgan on December 18, 2022.

Her partner, Stephen McCullagh, 36, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, is on trial accused of murdering her.

He has denied the charge.

Delivering his closing statement in the case, prosecuting barrister Charles MacCreanor KC told the jury McCullagh had chosen not to give evidence to his trial.

The family of Natalie McNally arriving at an earlier court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said the defendant had chosen to rely in his defence on what he had said in police interviews and in a pre-prepared statement.

The barrister said the things he had claimed could not be tested in the trial.

He said: “Our submission to you is that this is a strong prosecution case, a compelling prosecution case that he is guilty.”

Mr MacCreanor told the jury if McCullagh had an innocent explanation for his actions, they would have heard it.

He said: “You may feel is that one of the reasons you haven’t heard from him, there’s no answer that he could ever give that could stand up to scrutiny.”

The barrister turned to a “false” livestream broadcast by McCullagh of him playing Grand Theft Auto on the night Ms McNally was murdered.

He said: “That was the defendant’s false alibi, of that there can be no doubt.

“His claim that between 6pm and midnight he was going live was a complete fabrication.

“He repeatedly and to different people lied that he was doing a live show.”

The barrister said the evidence in the trial showed McCullagh had prepared the six-hour gaming broadcast four days in advance.

He said: “That period, 6pm to midnight, is the period when Natalie McNally was murdered.”

He said the jury had to decide if that was a coincidence.

The barrister added: “He set up his false alibi. He could not be the murderer, that is what that recording is about.”

Mr MacCreanor said McCullagh had been “caught out” by a police cyber crime report.

He said: “All those lies he told were then exposed.

“Why would you need a false alibi? Because he murdered Natalie McNally.”

He said: “Our case is he has lied and lied again.

“He has lied to Natalie, he has lied to his friends, he has lied to the McNally family, he has lied to police at the scene.”

The barrister said McCullagh had been at the wake for Ms McNally at her family’s home on Christmas Day, shortly after she was killed.

He said: “The family literally bring him in, they console him, they support him, they help him.

“What is he telling them? That he was doing a livestream.

“They tell you they saw him as distraught and upset and they believed it all.”

He added: “At the wake he brings that out, the lies wherever you look, they just continue.”

Mr MacCreanor said McCullagh was first confronted by police with the fact that the gaming livestream had been pre-recorded during his eighth interview.

He said McCullagh responded that this was “literally impossible” because the session was on YouTube.

The barrister said: “He tries to hold on to the false alibi and he knew at that stage that he was exposed, he was caught.”

He told the jury that McCullagh then made a pre-prepared statement to police where he said the stream had been recorded days in advance.

In the statement, he said he had been consuming alcohol on the night Ms McNally was killed and had been asleep for most of the evening.

The case is being heard at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr MacCreanor said: “There was an account never heard before up to that time.”

“We say that is a further lie, he has to do something.”

The jury were then played some clips from the gaming session.

The barrister said it showed repeated mentions from McCullagh that it was being broadcast live and on the Sunday.

He said: “We get a repeated mention of it being live, overselling it I suggest.

“Does that seem natural to you?”

The barrister drew the jury’s attention to a clip in the gaming session where McCullagh said “abso-fucking-Natalie” several times.