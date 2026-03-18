MSPs vote on greyhound racing ban a day after Senedd approves move

Scotland could become the second country in the UK to ban greyhound racing in just over 24 hours if MSPs back a Bill to do so.

The Greyhound Racing (Offences) (Scotland) Bill to be voted on on Wednesday evening would, if passed, make it an offence to operate a racing track for greyhounds, and for a dog owner to race their animal on one.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell has brought forward the Bill, which would effectively shutter the only remaining track in Scotland at Thornton in Fife, where there has been sporadic racing taking place in recent years.

Speaking at Holyrood ahead of the vote, he said: “It’s time it stopped and today we have the chance to do this in Scotland.

Campaigners from Unbound the Greyhound Coalition, as well as owners with former racing greyhounds, gathered outside Holyrood ahead of the vote (Jane Barlow/PA)

“If this Bill passes now there will be those who continue to argue even at this late stage that regulation and licensing are the best way forward.

“But the injuries and deaths we see are happening mostly under a licensed regime. This industry has had years to reform, but it’s been unwilling or unable to make changes that remove the inherent risk to the dogs of racing.

“Licensed greyhound racing is simply licensed animal cruelty, and as long as greyhound racing is a lawful activity it will continue to be impossible to prevent suffering under our animal welfare laws.”

Wednesday’s vote at Holyrood comes after the Senedd in Wales on Tuesday voted to ban the sport in a move hailed by campaigners as a “landmark moment for dog welfare”.

Hannah Spencer, who was elected as the MP for Gorton and Denton in a Commons by-election last month, praised fellow Green parliamentarian Mr Ruskell for “the determination and compassion” on the issue.

Mr Ruskell mentioned Ms Spencer in his closing speech in the chamber, referring to her as a “passionate champion” who will fight to end greyhound racing UK-wide.

He said: “There is a challenge here for the minister, because while I warmly welcome his reconsideration of the evidence and his support for the Bill so it can become law, it must be just the first step, because there will still be dogs who are kennelled and trained in Scotland and raced over the border.

“When this Bill becomes law, it is for Westminster to end greyhound racing in England, and there are passionate champions who will fight for that in Parliament, including our newly elected MP Hannah Spencer.”

The Scottish Government has confirmed it will support the Bill, and agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “Having carefully considered the evidence, the Scottish Government considered that the Bill addresses the inherent welfare risks associated with running dogs at speed on oval tracks, risks which, even with good practice, cannot be eliminated, and therefore it supports this Bill.”

Supporters of the ban gathered outside Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

Greyhound Board of Great Britain data from 2023 showed 109 greyhounds died trackside in the UK, an increase on the number for 2022.

There were 4,238 injuries to greyhounds during racing in 2023.

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour are critical of the Bill, with the Tories stating they will be voting against it.

Tory MSP Finley Carson said: “It’s got to be recognised that it’s hard to conclude anything other than this process has been a waste of precious parliamentary time. Time that will not improve the welfare of one single greyhound in Scotland.

“There is no active track, there is no ongoing racing, and yet we have been asked to pass a total ban without ever exploring the very thing that has improved welfare in England and Wales – licensing, robust legislation, regulation and proper oversight.”

Scottish Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “As this Bill stands, it does nothing to improve the welfare of any animal in Scotland. It will stop a novel greyhound racetrack being opened in Scotland, but I don’t think in any event that a track would have received planning permission had it sought to open.”