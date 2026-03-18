Mocktail designed for lavish banquet during Nigerian state visit

A mocktail inspired by a classic Nigerian beverage has been specially created for the King’s banquet as the monarch hosted the first state visit by a Muslim leader during Ramadan in nearly a century.

Guests at the opulent dinner held in honour of Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is Muslim, and his wife, first lady Oluremi Tinubu, will be offered a non-alcoholic after dinner tipple called Crimson Bloom.

England rugby captain Maro Itoje and his wife Mimi, Olympic 400m gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu, former Lioness and football pundit Eni Aluko, space scientist Dame Maggie Aderin, broadcaster Ade Adepitan, singer Tiwa Savage and the UK’s first black female Michelin-starred chef Adejoke Bakare were among the 160 guests who gathered with the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The King and Queen welcome the president and first lady (Aaron Chown/PA)

The special mocktail is one of a number of adaptations made at the banquet in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle because it falls during the holy month of Ramadan.

For the first time in living memory, canapes will be offered ahead of the dinner to offer sustenance to Muslim guests who were unable to partake in iftar – the breaking of their fast – earlier at sunset.

A prayer room was also set up in the castle for guests breaking their fast, and the menu features fish rather than a traditional meat main course – with fillet of turbot, lobster mousse wrapped in spinach, beurre blanc sauce, sprouting broccoli with Hollandaise sauce, fricassee of peas and broad beans, and Jersey royal potatoes for the main.

The starter is vegetarian consisting of a soft‑boiled quail egg tartlet with watercress and kale and a basil sabayon, and the dessert is an iced blackcurrant souffle with red fruit coulis.

A member of Royal Household staff lights a candle during table preparations in St George’s Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)

The president will make his toast with orange juice, and the after-dinner cocktail is a twist on the classic Nigerian drink, the Chapman – usually a mix of Sprite, Fanta, cucumber, grenadine syrup and Angostura aromatic bitters.

The Royal Household’s version uses a Zobo, a popular West African beverage made of dried hibiscus flowers, which has been mixed with an English rose soda, and instead of Grenadine syrup, a homemade hibiscus and ginger syrup, sharpened with some lemon and a hint of spice.

The King introduced the tradition of serving a bespoke after-banquet cocktail at each state dinner, but usually the drink is alcoholic.

Wine was served to those guests who do drink alcohol, and a sparkling English wine was used for toasts.

The last state visit by a Muslim head of state during the month of Ramadan welcomed King Amanullah Khan of Afghanistan in 1928 as a guest of Charles’ great-grandfather George V.

The Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Henry Nicholls/PA)

A royal aide said: “The visiting president is observing Ramadan and is a Muslim so we have made some adjustments to what’s been happening today.

“At the moment, guests that are staying in the castle are observing iftar, so breaking fast, but we do recognise that for some of the guests that are attending this evening, iftar will take place when they’re travelling in the car so we’ve provided a space in the castle where they can pray on arrival.

“And we are going to serve canapes for the first time, pre-banquet reception, and that will provide sustenance because after speeches, people don’t actually start having the banquet until 9 o’clock.”

The event also marks the first spring banquet hosted by the King during his reign at Windsor Castle, with the 47-metre mahogany table decorated in an abundance of pink, white and yellow blooms, with sweet smelling narcissi and hyacinths, as well as tulips, primroses and hellebores.

The handpicked spring flowers and foliage are from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park.

From left, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Charles, Camilla and first lady Oluremi Tinubu inspect a guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nine members of the royal family are attending, with the King, Queen, William and Kate joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Other guests include Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is seated next to rugby star Itjoe.

Sir Keir’s key focus in recent days has been the conflict in the Middle East, as he incurred Donald Trump’s wrath amid the Iran war’s fallout on the UK’s so-called special relationship with the US.

The silver gilt Grand Service being used for the banquet consists of 4,000 pieces and was commissioned by the extravagant George IV as the Prince of Wales.

On the table were 62 pepper pots, 480 knives and 480 forks, and 143 candles.