Meningitis vaccine rollout begins but why is the jab important?

Students from the Canterbury campus of the University of Kent have begun to receive the meningitis B vaccine amid an outbreak of the bug which has left two young people dead.

But how is the rollout working and how long does it take for the jab to take effect?

– How many students will be vaccinated and how long will it take?

About 5,000 students will be offered a jab alongside courses of antibiotics.

A letter to University of Kent students, seen by the Press Association, said the vaccine will continue to be available to eligible students on campus all week.

– What strains does the jab protect against and how long does it take to work?

The jab that is most likely to be used in the targeted programme – Bexsero – covers up to 80% of menB strains.

There will be some protection around two weeks after the first dose, although two doses are needed for full protection.

An interval of at least four weeks is recommended between the first and second dose.

Experts said the jab will “greatly increase students’ immunity to most menB strains but not straight away”.

Prof Adam Finn, of the University of Bristol, added that the vaccine will be “very useful” in reducing the risk of infection over the coming months and years, but “not a significant help during the coming days as this outbreak is brought under control”.

However, the two-dose vaccine course in Kent is being given alongside antibiotics as an “additional precautionary measure”.

– How long does protection last?

Protection can last years after two doses of the jab, with some experts estimating that it lasts for up to 36 months.

– What else are health officials doing to curb the spread in Kent?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said more than 2,500 doses of antibiotics have been given to students and their close contacts.

GPs across the country have also been advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between March 5-7, and to University of Kent students if they are seeking preventative treatment.

– What happens if students have already left the campus and returned home?

This remains unclear, although it is understood they should be able to get a jab through their GP with arrangements currently being developed.

Students queuing for antibiotics outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Why were these students not already vaccinated?

The menB vaccine was not introduced until 2015 on the NHS and anyone born before then will not have had it unless they have paid privately.

It is currently recommended for babies aged eight weeks, followed by a second dose at 12 weeks and a booster at one year. Other routine childhood jabs, including the 6-in-1 and pneumococcal vaccines, can also protect against meningitis.

The MenACWY vaccine, which is offered to teenagers in Years 9 and 10, protects against several strains of meningococcal disease, but does not protect against menB.

– Why are young people more at risk of menB?

According to Meningitis Now, one in four 15 to 19-year-olds carry meningococcal bacteria in the back of their throats, compared with one in 10 of the UK population.

People can carry this harmlessly without becoming unwell but it can be passed from person to person by coughing, sneezing and kissing.

Increased social interaction in this age group means the bacteria can be passed on more easily.

In universities, students can be more vulnerable because of living in more “cramped” housing or halls of residence. Young people also come together from all over the world to live, study and socialise.

– Are there any plans to vaccinate more people outside of the campus?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) does not currently recommend a routine menB booster vaccination for teenagers and young adults and there are currently no plans for a widespread catch-up campaign.

Postgraduate law student Oliver Contreras, from Brighton, receives an injection in the sports hall at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Is there a chance this outbreak could spread further?

Experts said the likelihood of further spread is “low”.

Transmission of menB requires close and prolonged contact, such as living in the same house or intimate contact such as kissing.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia and an expert in infectious diseases, said: “It is not clear yet how common the strain causing this outbreak has been in recent years.

“Without that knowledge, difficult to say. But I think the likelihood of wider spread is still low.”

Other experts suggested there is no need for restrictions on movement and students in the affected area who are planning to travel home for Easter should do so.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said menB “is not as easily transmissible as some other respiratory viruses, such as flu or Covid-19”.

– What are the symptoms of meningitis and what should I do if I think I have it?

Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include a high temperature, cold hands and feet, vomiting, confusion, muscle and joint pain, pale, mottled or blotchy skin, spots or a rash, a headache, a stiff neck, aversion to bright lights, being very sleepy and seizures.

The UKHSA has urged those who think they may have symptoms to seek medical help by contacting their GP or calling NHS 111.