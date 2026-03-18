Meningitis: Jab rollout to 5,000 university campus students begins

The rollout of a meningitis B vaccine to about 5,000 students from a Canterbury campus has begun, the University of Kent has said.

In partnership with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the university is rolling out vaccines from Wednesday to protect students and is continuing to offer thousands of doses of antibiotics to students and staff.

It comes after two students died and 18 more cases were being investigated by the UKHSA after an outbreak of meningitis linked to a nightclub.

The university said in a statement the jab rollout was “part of our ongoing commitment to offer a swift response and reassurance to support Kent students at this difficult time”.

It remains unclear how students who have already left campus will get a vaccine, though it is understood they should be able to get one through their GP practice.

At the university, the sports hall has at least 15 single tables for the first wave of meningitis vaccinations.

Nurses with plastic aprons and face masks were gathered waiting for students and staff to arrive at Sports Hall 2 on the Canterbury campus.

It comes after a University of Kent student said she has “no idea” how to get the meningitis vaccination.

The architecture student, who gave her name only as Sophie, told the Press Association: “I think people that live in on-campus accommodation are going to get them, but we live off campus so we are really not sure.”

She said students had fled the city after the news broke.

She said: “It’s so quiet now, most of our friends have gone home, it’s weird.

“We are the only two left in our house and we’re both going home today.”

Five new cases of meningitis have now been reported in Kent, taking the total number being investigated by health officials to 20.

Of these, nine cases have been confirmed in the lab and 11 remain under investigation.

Six of the confirmed cases have been confirmed as the meningitis B strain.

GPs across the country have now been told to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury from March 5-7, plus students from the University of Kent.

This is to ensure anyone who has left campus can make sure they get the right treatment.

The UKHSA said: “This is a rapidly evolving situation and there may be further cases as those with symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice.

“Antibiotics remain the most effective treatment to limit the spread of invasive meningococcal disease.

“So far, over 2,500 doses have been given to students, close contacts and others, including some of those who attended Club Chemistry between March 5-7.

“GPs across the country will today be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry between March 5-7 and to University of Kent students, if they have been asked to seek preventative treatment.

“This is so that anyone who has travelled home, or away from Kent, can easily access this important preventative treatment close to them.”

Two students have died during the outbreak, including 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, who was studying for her A-levels.

The number of cases is expected to rise because the incubation period for the infection to when symptoms appear is two to 14 days.

The outbreak is being viewed by experts as unprecedented owing to the high number of cases appearing in such a short space of time.

The UKHSA stressed there is plenty of NHS stocks of menB vaccines after pharmacies reported they were struggling to obtain stock for people who want to pay privately.

Regarding NHS stock, a UKHSA spokeswoman told the Press Association on Wednesday: “There are sufficient menB vaccine stocks.

“We will work with local resilience partners to ensure effective distribution.”

All reported cases so far have a link to Kent, according to the UKHSA. At least one person who fell ill and had links to Kent attended a London hospital.

This person had “no community contacts in London”, the UKHSA said, suggesting the risk of spread in the capital is low.

Meanwhile, French authorities said a person who was admitted to hospital with meningitis in France after coming back from England is now in a “stable” condition.

The French Ministry of Health told PA no other cases of meningitis linked to the outbreak in Kent have been reported in France.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Sir Keir Starmer expressed his condolences.

He said: “Our deepest condolences are with the families and friends of the two young people who have died following the outbreak of meningitis B in Kent. Others are seriously ill. This will be a deeply difficult time for their loved ones.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told BBC Breakfast: “What’s worried us about the Canterbury outbreak is the pace and extent of the spread of the disease.

“That is unprecedented, and that’s why we are being so proactive in the provision of antibiotics, because they’re an effective treatment, but also standing up vaccination at a pace and in a way that we wouldn’t normally do.

“I hope that that will give some reassurance to people.”

Asked if there was concern the outbreak could spread to other parts of the country as students leave Canterbury, Mr Streeting said: “No, and lots of students from Kent have already gone home.

“It’s exam week at the university this week, so there are still quite a few students around sitting their exams.

“Lots of students will have gone home, and that’s fine. That’s OK.

“What we need people to do is to think through in terms of their individual situations – were they at Club Chemistry on March 5, 6 or 7? If the answer to that question is yes, the sensible thing to do is to access antibiotics.”

He added that other students at schools and the college in Canterbury should still attend.

“The reassuring thing here is that this disease spreads through close, personal contact. So it is things like kissing, sharing drinks, sharing vapes.”

For people seeking vaccines privately, Boots has implemented a queuing system to enter its website, with a warning that demand for its menB vaccination service is currently high.

Superdrug has also created a waiting list, with a note on its website informing customers of a “national shortage” of the jab. It said it is “working with suppliers to access further stock”.

Mr Streeting said he understood why people would want to access vaccines privately but people do not need to, adding there was plenty of NHS stock for those who have been told they need a jab.

UKHSA chief executive Susan Hopkins said on Tuesday that officials were looking at a “super-spreader event”.

She added: “I can’t yet say where the initial infection came from, how it’s got into this cohort, and why it’s created such an explosive amount of infections.

“I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in healthcare and hospitals, this is the most cases I’ve seen in a single weekend with this type of infection.

“It’s the explosive nature that is unprecedented here – the number of cases in such a short space of time.”

Laboratory scientists are urgently trying to work out if the spread is caused by a possible mutant strain of menB.

The genome of the menB strain identified in the outbreak is undergoing whole genome sequencing to see if there are any differences from known strains.

It will also be tested against available menB vaccines, though experts stressed people should get a jab if eligible.