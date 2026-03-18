Kate matches gown to Nigerian colours as she meets country’s ruler and his wife

The Princess of Wales embraced the royal art of fashion diplomacy at a Windsor Castle state banquet when she matched her gown to the colour of the Nigerian national flag.

Kate opted for a glamorous, long-sleeved, green evening dress by Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn as she joined the King, Queen and the Prince of Wales at the celebration in honour of Nigerian leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

The future Queen’s demure, high-necked dress was the same shade of green as Nigeria’s green and white flag – a move which emulates the late Queen Elizabeth II who often incorporated a nation’s national emblems or colours into her outfits.

Kate with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales at the banquet (Aaron Chown/PA)

Earlier, Kate stepped out in a tailored, grey, coat dress with a white collar and buttons by young, British-Nigerian, fashion designer Tolu Coker for the ceremonial welcome.

On Wednesday evening, Kate also wore the sparkling Lover’s Knot tiara and earrings which belonged to the late Queen, and the King’s family order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

The King and the Prince of Wales both wore white tie and the Windsor tail coat, with medals and chest and neck orders and decorations.

The Queen was wearing a cream, embroidered gown by Fiona Clare, a sapphire and diamond tiara with matching earrings which belonged to the late Queen, a diamond serpent necklace and the Garter sash and star, and the King’s family order.

Mrs Tinubu was dressed in a pink, white and black Nigerian Gele turban headdress and a sparkling black gown.