InPost reveals UK losses at end of 2025 in crucial festive postal season

Parcel locker firm InPost has cautioned earnings are expected to remain flat this year and revealed UK losses over the crucial Christmas season as it prepares for a near-£7 billion takeover.

Polish-headquartered InPost revealed its UK arm tumbled to an underlying loss of 99.3 zlotys (£20.1 million) in the fourth quarter, against earnings of 100.1 million zlotys (£20.3 million) a year earlier as it took action to “prioritise service quality and maintain capacity during peak season”.

The group said it capped parcel deliveries over the busy quarter to focus on service levels “over short‑term cost optimisation”, pausing restructuring of the UK division.

Earnings were also weighed on by integration and accounting costs of its £106 million deal to buy UK parcel delivery group Yodel last year, with UK underlying earnings halving to 98.8 million Polish zlotys (£20 million) in 2025.

This dragged on group-wide underlying earnings in the fourth quarter, down 4% to a worse-than-expected 1.1 billion zlotys (£220 million), although annual earnings lifted 12% to 4.1 billion zlotys (£830 million).

The firm is forecasting no growth in underlying earnings over 2026, “reflecting lower expected profitability in Poland and the increasing share of the UK in total group results”.

But it said parcel volumes hit record levels of 262.1 million in the UK, boosted by the Yodel deal, and were also a record high across the wider group, with the latter up 25% at 1.4 billion last year.

It comes ahead of a takeover by a consortium led by delivery giant FedEx and private equity firm Advent for 7.8 billion euros (£6.7 billion), which was agreed in February.

The company will continue under the InPost brand as a standalone firm, with its headquarters in Poland and with founder and chief executive Rafat Brzoska remaining at the helm.

Mr Brzoska said: “2025 was a year of relentless acceleration for InPost.

“We delivered record volumes as well as revenues, and continued to expand our leadership position across Europe.”

InPost is set for a takeover by a consortium led by FedEx and private equity firm Advent (Alamy/PA)

He added: “In the UK, following the integration of Yodel, we are investing decisively to build scale and transform the business.

“This includes restructuring initiatives designed to improve efficiency, enhance service quality and improve profitability over time, while continuing the rapid expansion of our automated parcel machine network and reshaping consumer delivery habits.

“As we enter the next chapter, we remain focused on shifting European e‑commerce to out‑of‑home, unlocking operational synergies across our platform and continuing to invest significantly to support our long-term growth.”

The group’s sale is expected to complete in the second half of 2026 and will see InPost expand in its existing markets in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Benelux and the UK, which is the largest e-commerce market in Europe.

In the UK, the group is looking to more than double the locker points to 30,000 from 14,000 currently, while it also has 5,500 pick-up and drop-off points.

Founded in 1999 by Mr Brzoska, InPost has a network of over 61,000 lockers and more than 33,000 pick-up and drop-off points across nine European countries – Poland, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.