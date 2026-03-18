Improvements to end-of-life care ‘urgently needed’ across UK, says Gordon Brown

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has said there is a “moral obligation” to make “urgently needed improvements” to end-of-life care across the UK.

He called on the four governments in the UK to co-operate in a bid to ensure dying people can be “guaranteed the most compassionate and highest quality of care” regardless of where they live.

Mr Brown complained there is a currently a “postcode lottery” in the UK, which means not everyone who needs it can benefit from “high levels of care” as they approach the end of their life.

He raised the issue following the defeat on Tuesday of a Bill in the Scottish Parliament from Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur which, if it had been passed, would have made Scotland the first nation in the UK to legalise assisted dying.

The defeat of the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill comes at the same time as a similar Bill before Westminster is stalled in the House of Lords and now seems unlikely to pass.

Mr Brown stressed it is end-of-life care that needs to be improved to help dying adults.

The former prime minister said: “We now have a moral obligation to move quickly to make the urgently needed improvements in end-of-life care and to end the UK-wide postcode lottery which means high levels of care in hospices and in the community in some areas but not in others.

“Because inadequate provision is a problem across the whole of the United Kingdom, it is time for co-operation between all the different governments of the UK so that men and women at the end of their lives in every part of the country can now be promised and guaranteed the most compassionate and highest quality of care.

“We owe it as a moral duty to all those people who fear they may experience avoidable pain and suffering in the last days of their lives.”

Speaking after the Bill was defeated at Holyrood, a Scottish Government spokesperson stressed ministers are “committed to ensuring that everyone in Scotland who needs it can access well-co-ordinated, compassionate and high-quality palliative and end-of-life care”.

Supporters of assisted dying said the defeat of Mr McArthur’s Bill had only “strengthened” their desire for a change in the law.

Leighanne Baird-Sangster backed the legislation after watching both her wife Gill and her sister Victoria die from cancer.

She said she was “gutted” the Bill had been rejected by 57 votes to 69 in its final vote on Tuesday night.

But the campaigner told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme on Wednesday: “This issue is going nowhere.

“We have seen a huge groundswell of support, with nearly eight in 10 Scots backing change, and people like me, families who have lived through it, we won’t rest until dying people have real choice.

Liam McArthur, who had brought forward the Bill, said he was ‘deeply disappointed’ MSPs had voted against it (Jane Barlow/PA)

“If anything, last night has only strengthened our resolve.

“When you have watched two people you love die from terminal cancer, you understand what this really means.”

Speaking about her wife, she added: “We always knew although she could choose her funeral music, she couldn’t choose that vital last moment.”

While opponents of assisted dying hailed the result of Tuesday’s Holyrood vote as a “victory for the vulnerable”, Mr McArthur said afterwards he was “obviously deeply disappointed” with the result.

He added: “This is not a conversation that is going away.

“For so long as dying Scots continue to suffer as a result of the lack of choice and safety afforded to them by the current law, I’m certain that it will be an issue in front of Parliament once more.”

Ally Thomson, director of campaign group Dignity in Dying Scotland, similarly said: “For as long as dying Scots continue to suffer, this debate is not going away.”

Opponents of assisted dying had raised concerns about the impact the change could have on vulnerable and disabled Scots (Jane Barlow/PA)

However Michelle Anna Moffat, a former nurse from Dunbartonshire, insisted “the duty of law is to protect the most vulnerable in society when they can’t protect themselves”.

She was left paralysed after a spinal accident and at one point considered travelling to Switzerland to seek an assisted death.

Ms Moffat, who also suffers from gastric failure which causes her daily vomiting and pain, told BBC Radio Scotland: “If it had been legal here I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now.

“I do understand that people want to have choice, but the choice of a few can put pressure on a huge amount, and I think the duty of law is to protect the most vulnerable in society when they can’t protect themselves.

“While I do understand some people want to have that choice, I think the pressure it puts on the rest of society and people who are nearing the end of life or feeling like a burden, it can be terrible.”

She added: “I don’t want to maintain the status quo whatsoever, there is a real shortage in social care, there is a real shortage in palliative care and good end-of-life care for people.”