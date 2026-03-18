Holyrood to vote on ending greyhound racing a day after Wales passes ban

Westminster’s newest MP has urged Holyrood to vote to “end greyhound racing for good”.

Green MP Hannah Spencer spoke out as MSPs prepared to vote on a Bill introduced by Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell – adding that England should now “follow the lead” on the issue.

If passed, Mr Ruskell’s Greyhound Racing (Offences) (Scotland) Bill would make it an offence to operate a racing track for greyhounds, and for a dog owner to race their animal on one.

Wednesday’s vote on the issue at Holyrood comes after the Senedd in Wales voted on Tuesday to ban the sport in a move hailed by campaigners as a “landmark moment for dog welfare”.

Westminster’s newest MP, Green Hannah Spencer, backed the Bill in Scotland and said England should also look to ban the sport (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Spencer, who was elected as the MP for Gorton and Denton in a Commons by-election last month, praised fellow Green parliamentarian Mr Ruskell for “the determination and compassion” on the issue.

Speaking about Mr Ruskell, the new MP said: “He has been tireless in standing up for greyhounds and working alongside campaigners to spotlight the cruelty and suffering this outdated industry inflicts on animals.

“His leadership and persistence has kept this issue firmly on the agenda and given a voice to animals who cannot speak for themselves.”

She added: “Thanks to Greens in the Scottish Parliament, Scotland now has the chance to take an important step and end greyhound racing for good.

“Campaigners have fought hard for years to end the suffering greyhounds face, and I hope Scotland will lead the way by passing this Bill.

“I’m proud that the Scottish Greens are leading the way on this issue and I hope to see England follow Scotland’s lead, because these wonderful dogs deserve protection, care and loving homes wherever they live.”

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said greyhound racing is ‘a cruel sport that has a terrible impact on the dogs’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Spencer, who has four former racing greyhounds as pets, continued: “My greyhounds and I will be celebrating when Mark’s Bill passes.

“I will continue to champion this cause until greyhound racing is brought to an end in England.”

Mr Ruskell meanwhile insisted that greyhound racing “is a cruel sport that has a terrible impact on the dogs who are risking their lives by being forced to run at such dangerous speeds”.

Greyhound Board of Great Britain data from 2023 showed that 109 greyhounds died trackside in the UK, an increase on the number for 2022.

There were 4,238 injuries to greyhounds during racing in 2023.

Mr Ruskell added: “Scotland is one of few countries that still allows racing. We need to leave it in the past where it belongs.”

His comments came as Owen Sharp, chief executive of the Dogs Trust, hailed the Senedd vote on Tuesday as a “landmark moment for dog welfare and a huge step towards ending the needless suffering of greyhounds”.

Mr Sharp added: “While Wales is leading the way, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. With the vote on the future of greyhound racing in Scotland imminent, and racing still permitted in England and Northern Ireland, there is much more to do to end the needless deaths of dogs across the UK.”

Similarly, Jamie Adair of the League Against Cruel Sports said: “The successful Bill to ban greyhound racing in Wales is a testament to the Welsh Government’s commitment to strong animal welfare laws in the country, backed by the general public.

“We now call on the Scottish and UK governments to follow suit and ban the cruel sport of greyhound racing in both Scotland and England.”