Former rugby captain Stuart Hogg released after arrest over alleged order breach

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg was arrested in connection with an alleged breach of a non-harassment order, it has emerged.

Hogg, 33, was banned from approaching or contacting his estranged wife Gillian Hogg for five years after he admitted a single charge of domestic abuse.

In November 2024, he admitted shouting and swearing, tracking her movements, and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

Sheriff Peter Paterson sentenced Hogg to a community payback order with one year of supervision when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court for sentencing in January last year.

He was also handed a five-year non-harassment order.

Hogg was arrested on February 12 this year and released without charge, with the arrest first reported in the Scottish Sun on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Hogg was stripped of the MBE he received in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to rugby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested in the Hawick area on Thursday February 12, 2026 in connection with a report of a breach of a non-harassment order.

“He was released without charge.”