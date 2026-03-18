‘Exemplify joy of dispute and debate’, Forbes urges new MSPs in final speech

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has urged MSPs elected in May to “exemplify the joy of dispute and debate”, in her last planned speech at Holyrood.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP made the shock announcement last year that she would stand down from the Scottish Parliament – despite being seen as a contender for the top job after John Swinney.

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, Ms Forbes said: “I feel like I’ve squeezed multiple lifetimes into the last 10 years, and I certainly barely recognise the young woman who was elected, aged 26, to represent the constituency of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch 10 years ago.

“But above all else, I have always enjoyed the intelligent debate, good-natured disagreement, constructive engagement and sometimes I’ve even been able to make a difference.

“I leave with enormous respect for colleagues across the chamber, many of whom argue their case robustly, but with respect and wisdom.

“Our democracy relies on debate – debate requires at least two people who disagree, and disagreement does not require bitterness, animosity or malice.

“I hope the next Parliament can exemplify the joy of dispute and debate in the service of our constituents.”

Ms Forbes has enjoyed a varied career in Holyrood in the decade since her election, becoming the first woman to deliver a Scottish budget when she was forced into action after her predecessor Derek Mackay resigned in disgrace over his communications with a 16-year-old boy.

Widely seen as a future first minister, she was given the role of finance secretary by Nicola Sturgeon and later returned early from maternity leave in a bid to succeed her.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison is also standing down in May (PA)

But her staunchly religious beliefs on issues such as abortion and having children outside of marriage derailed the early part of her campaign, with her eventually losing to Humza Yousaf and spending the next year on the backbenches.

When Mr Yousaf resigned, the Highland MSP made her return to Government, joining John Swinney as Deputy First Minister – after mulling a second run at the top job herself.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison also made her final planned intervention in the chamber on Wednesday, bringing to an end a 27-year career as an MSP, with the latter 19 years spent in Government – including as Mr Yousaf’s deputy.

Ms Robison thanked her officials who had supported her in her roles, as well as parliamentary staff and those in her local office.

“Last, but by no means least, to thank my constituents in Dundee City East, who I have had the honour to serve for almost 27 years – it’s been my absolute pleasure to do so,” she said.