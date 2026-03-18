DUP minister ‘claiming’ some of the earliest US settlers for Northern Ireland

A DUP Stormont minister has expressed his passion to “claim” some of the earliest settlers in the United States for Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons insisted the move is “not about division”, but making Northern Ireland stand out.

He was speaking to the Press Association as Irish premier Micheal Martin emphasised the historic links between Ireland and the US some 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence during the annual St Patrick’s Day visit.

Mr Lyons said he wants to press to ensure the contribution of the Ulster-Scots to the founding of the US is more widely known and understood.

He was among DUP ministers, including deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Education Minister Paul Givan who attended events in Washington DC and met US President Donald Trump this week.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill did not attend the White House in protest at the US Government’s policy towards Gaza.

Mr Martin traced some of the earliest roots of the US in its 250th year in the city of Philadelphia.

He spoke with pride about those who came to the US from across the island of Ireland, and helped build the country to the power that it is today.

US President Donald Trump (left) with Taoiseach Micheal Martin during the St Patrick’s Day Reception & Shamrock Ceremony at the White House in Washington DC, as part of a visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

Those he spoke about included John Dunlap from Strabane, Co Tyrone who printed the first copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Several of the signatories to that document also hailed from Ulster, while some 17 US presidents are thought to be able to trace their family heritage to Ulster-Scots, and 25 million Americans are estimated to identify with Scots Irish or Ulster-Scots heritage.

Mr Lyons said he is determined to “claim” those people.

He insisted it is “not about division” but to make Northern Ireland stand out.

Awareness of the impact of the Ulster-Scots community is the focus of an event Mr Lyons is hosting at Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening, along with the American 250 commission to be attended by hundreds of stakeholders.

“He (Mr Dunlap) is very much from Strabane, he is one of us, we are claiming him,” he said.

“More than happy for other people to be interested, more than happy for other people to tell the story but he was an Ulster man, and that is something that we are going to very very proudly promote with the view to say to people, ‘why don’t you start to think a little bit about your ancestry, your heritage so we can have you over in Northern Ireland, to show you what Northern Ireland is all about.

Northern Ireland Communities Minister Gordon Lyons during the Ireland Funds National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

“To show that that same spirit, determination and resilience, that drew people across the Atlantic, and made such an impact in the United States, remains in our people today, and we want to say to people they will get a warm welcome.

“But also that Northern Ireland is a great place to work and study, so there are economic opportunities, cultural opportunities, and an opportunity for a real sense of pride in Northern Ireland, and that’s what I’m all about.

“That’s also why I’m here this week, to say we love Northern Ireland, we are proud of Northern Ireland, we are promoting Northern Ireland, and I make absolutely no apology whatsoever for doing that.”

Mr Lyons said the initiative was “one of his goals” when he came into office as Communities Minister.

He said the strong connections between the Ulster-Scots and United States have “not been exploited in the way that they should have”.

“I think there is a view in the United States … all of Ireland is considered together, and I want to say, ‘no, there is something distinct, there is something unique about Northern Ireland’.

“Of course we’ll co-operate with our neighbours in the Republic, but we are a separate country, we’re very proud of how distinct we are, and it’s something we want to promote.

“I’m really proud to be here doing that.”