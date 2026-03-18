Divers recover body of teenage girl from river as search continues for male

Dive teams searching for two teenagers after a car crashed into a river have recovered the body of a girl, as searches continue for a male who is still unaccounted for.

Cambridgeshire Police said the vehicle, which had five people inside, left the road and entered the River Nene near Wisbech at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The force said the occupants were aged between 16 and 18, with two males and three females.

Three of the five people, two female and one male, got out of the vehicle and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Emergency workers are conducting searches after a car crashed into the Rive Nene (Sam Russell/PA)

Police said on Wednesday that emergency services had “sadly recovered the body of a teenage girl”.

Searches continue for the male teenager who is unaccounted for.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on North Brink in Wisbech St Mary’s when it left the road, the force said, with the road likely to remain closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

At least a dozen emergency services personnel could be seen on the riverbank on Wednesday afternoon, as a diver searched in the water.

There was a white forensic tent on the riverbank and emergency service vehicles parked along the road nearby.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact them, referencing incident 515 of March 17.