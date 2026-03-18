Demolition of fire-hit facade begins as Glasgow Central station partly reopens

Demolition work has begun on the facade of a fire-damaged building near Glasgow Central as the station partially reopened 10 days after the blaze.

The main part of the station had been closed since Sunday March 8 after the massive fire destroyed much of the Union Corner building.

Services from some high level platforms resumed on Wednesday, with the 5.45am train to Ayr the first to depart, followed by the 5.48am Avanti West Coast service to London Euston.

The station’s Gordon Street, Union Street and Hope Street entrances will remain shut to the public, though the low-level entrances and Hope Street carriage driveway have reopened.

Gordon Street remains cordoned off as the slow process of demolishing the remains of the fire-damaged building at the junction with Union Street continues.

Passengers have returned to the high level platforms at Glasgow Central station (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Workers in a cage suspended from a crane could be seen on Wednesday beginning to dismantle the facade, which is all that remains of the building at the corner.

Network Rail said the partial reopening of the station means there is reduced capacity and it has urged passengers to check their journey times before travelling.

Services operating between the station and Ayr, Paisley Gilmour Street, Kilwinning, Gourock, Kilmarnock, East Kilbride and Carlisle have resumed, though some will operate at reduced capacity.

David Ross, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “I am very pleased we will be able to welcome customers back to Glasgow Central high level following the partial reopening of the station from Wednesday.

“We realise the closure is causing significant disruption for our customers, and we’re very sorry for the impact it is still having on journeys.

“Resuming services on more than half the high-level platforms in the station is a big step forward and will ensure as many people as possible can travel into Glasgow city centre.

The main station concourse remains blocked off (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

“The safety of our customers and staff remains our absolute priority, and while we have limited platforms and access points to the station available, we will operate as many services as we can.

“We will keep the timetable under regular review and when it is safe to add more services we will do so.”

Passengers have been told the station looks “different”, with barriers and signage marking the exclusion zone and facilities and shops closed, and staff are on hand to offer advice.

Platforms seven to 15 on the west side of the station are back in use.

Passengers travelling on Wednesday welcomed the reopening of the station.

Demolition work is continuing to remove what is left of the facade of the fire-ravaged building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Claire Macdonald, from Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, said: “It’s good to have it up and running again.

“It is useful. We were going to come in some of the way on the underground but when we heard about the reopening we were able to come on the train.”

Catriona Brown, from Stevenston in North Ayrshire, said she has not been coming to Glasgow much during the station closure, but is now able to travel to Liverpool following the reopening.

She said: “I’m going to Liverpool with Avanti and they have lots of staff on to keep you right.

“I’ve not been coming into Glasgow much, usually I come in and out but I’ve not been doing that while the station was closed.”

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, previously said: “This has been an exceptionally challenging situation for everyone affected and I want to thank all those involved who have worked tirelessly to get us to the point where we can safely welcome people back to the station.

“While temporary arrangements will remain in place for a little while longer, we want to reassure customers that our focus is on keeping them moving safely as services return.

“We’ll carry on working closely with all operators and partners to restore full access as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Glasgow City Council said it is in the interests of public safety to demolish what remains of the “very unstable” Victorian building which was ravaged by the fire.

The fire began in a vape shop in Union Street and spread through the building and around the corner.

It is understood a gap of several feet between the back of the building and the station itself acted as a fire break and prevented the flames from jumping into the station.

Services in the lower level of the station began running again on Wednesday last week.

ScotRail said stringent safety checks had been carried out before the partial reopening.