‘Dangerous individual’ jailed for 12 years for rape of teenage girl

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years for the rape of a teenage girl after luring her into his car, having offered her a lift home.

Victor Popa attacked the 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen in the early hours of January 15 2024.

Popa was previously found guilty on January 30 after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The prosecution saw CCTV, text messages and other forms of evidence that proved the girl’s claim.

The court also heard he had injured her through significant force, which prosecutors believe happened while she was unconscious.

He was added to the sex offender register indefinitely and a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting her was also put into place.

Procurator Fiscal Faye Cook, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Violence against women and girls has no place in our society.

“This was a predatory and deeply distressing attack on a child who was simply trying to get home safely.

“The evidence presented to the jury showed the careful work of police officers and prosecutors to uncover what happened and to hold Victor Popa to account.

“I want to recognise the courage shown by the young victim and her family throughout the prosecution process. Their strength has helped bring a dangerous offender to justice.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service will continue to use every tool available to pursue those who target women and girls, and to protect the public from harm.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steven McDonald of Police Scotland added: “This incident was extremely frightening for the girl who simply wanted to get home.

“Popa is a dangerous individual who posed a risk to women and girls and preyed on this young girl’s vulnerability.

“We remain committed to working with our partners to create a society where women and girls live free from violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment.