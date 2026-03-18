British military experts working with US on options to reopen Strait of Hormuz

British military experts are working with the US on options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The team has been sent to US Central Command, which is responsible for American military operations in the Middle East.

But defence sources stressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was so dangerous that not many nations would be willing to put warships “in the middle of that threat right now”.

(PA Graphics)

US president Donald Trump has suggested he could wash his hands of the problem once his military attacks had “finished off” Iran, leaving it to countries reliant on oil and gas exports through the waterway to secure it.

However British experts continue to work with the US on how the strait could possibly be reopened as the continued blockade threatens the global economy.

Armed forces minister Al Carns said: “In 1987 when this last happened, it took 30 warships to escort in the Strait of Hormuz. That gives you just an example of the resources required.”

He said the situation was even more complex now, with Iran’s arsenal including fast attack boats, different kinds of mines, ballistic missiles and unmanned drones in the air, on the sea and beneath the waves.

Mr Carns said: “I would say this must be a multinational solution. We’re not anywhere near that at the moment, but I would say one thing: that there’s one thing worse than working with allies, and that’s working without them.”

Defence Secretary John Healey discussed the situation with counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and Poland on Wednesday.

Another senior defence official said the situation was “incredibly fluid”, and “the level of threat is such that I don’t see many nations being willing to put warships into the middle of that threat right now”.