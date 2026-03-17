Zelensky says Iran and Russia are ‘brothers in hatred’

The Iranian regime and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are “brothers in hatred”, Volodymyr Zelensky told MPs and peers.

The Ukrainian president highlighted co-operation between Tehran and Moscow on Shahed kamikaze drones which had targeted Ukraine and countries across the Gulf.

He said Ukraine’s bitter experience had resulted in expertise in combating drone warfare which was now being offered to help countries in the Middle East.

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs and peers in a Palace of Westminster committee room (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Zelensky suggested the technology developed in his country could have helped protect RAF Akrotiri from the drone strike which hit it earlier this month.

Speaking in a Westminster committee room, Mr Zelensky said: “The regimes in Russia and Iran are brothers in hatred and that is why they are brothers in weapons.

“And we want regimes built on hatred to never, never win in anything.

“And we want no such regime to threaten Europe or our partners.”

He said the low-cost Shaheds were developed by the Iranians and supplied to the Russians, who upgraded them to make them even more dangerous, with the deadlier versions now being used across the Middle East.

Setting out the iPad-controlled defence system used to monitor and direct the war in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said: “Success depends on speed and on smart, system-based solutions and this is our answer to Russia.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer following President Zelensky’s speech to MPs and peers in Committee Room 14 at the House of Commons, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We do not say Russia cannot innovate. It can, but it does so to kill – to kill, to maim, to destroy. This is what it does best, as do the ayatollahs.

“You can see it in how Shaheds have evolved from something like weapons of the Blitz to drones that are faster, more deadly and already using AI.

“But we know how to stop this, because we have system and the system of defence that works with what you and other partners use.”

Mr Zelensky’s address in Parliament came after meetings with Sir Keir Starmer and the King earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister said Russia should not reap the rewards of higher global oil prices and benefit from the easing of sanctions as a result of Middle East instability.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte during their meeting at No 10 (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

The Downing Street talks were also attended by Nato chief Mark Rutte.

The Prime Minister said: “I think it’s really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine.

“There’s obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can’t lose focus on what’s going on in Ukraine and the need for our support.”

He added: “Putin can’t be the one who benefits from a conflict in Iran, whether that’s oil prices or the dropping of sanctions.”

The US temporarily loosened some restrictions on Russian oil in a bid to ease pressure on global supplies triggered by the strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf states.

The Government will examine “any option” to allow the UK to participate in the European Union’s 90 billion euro (£78 billion) loan plan for Ukraine, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

The King welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Zelensky met the King at Buckingham Palace, and the men shook hands warmly and stood side by side for a photograph.

Charles and the Ukrainian president greeted one another with mutual warmth and respect, building on their many previous encounters, the Press Association understands.

The King, who in January paid tribute to the Ukrainian people’s resilience and the country’s “valiant strength”, and expressed his hopes for a “just and lasting peace”, is said to have rearticulated these sentiments in person to Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky said he presented Charles with the kind of iPad used in the Ukrainian defence system.

The Ukrainian leader said: “His Majesty asked me if I had another one. I said ‘I only have my own and I can’t give that up’.

“His Majesty said he would share it with the Prime Minister.”