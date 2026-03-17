Wheelie bin murder victim identified by police as three remain in custody

A murder victim whose body was found in a wheelie bin in a park in Coventry has been named by police.

West Midlands Police said three suspects remain in custody as part of their inquiry into the death of 37-year-old Thomas Niven, whose body was discovered last Friday.

Thomas Niven, 37, was described as ‘a pillar of strength’ who was ‘loving and caring'(West Midlands Police/PA)

A man and woman aged in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested on Sunday in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Their arrests came after the discovery of Mr Niven’s body in Cash’s Park, off Daimler Road.

In a statement released through police on Tuesday, the victim’s family said: “Sadly our youngest son, stepson, brother, brother in law, nephew and uncle, Tom has been tragically taken away from all who dearly loved him.

“As a family we are all in shock and are devastated, our hearts are in pieces at the loss of Tom in such a cruel way.

“He was a pillar of strength towards us all. He was loving and caring, he loved all of his family, he was a big softy when it came to animals and his nephews and nieces.”

Police have arrested three people in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender (West Midlands Police/PA)

The grieving family added: “We are so proud to have had Tom in our lives, his life has tragically been cut short in the most cruel way. Tom will forever be missed.

“Justice will be done. We love you Tom, rest easy, love us all Dad, Mum, stepmom, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces and extended family.

“We urge anyone with information to please come forward to the police.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole said: “We are continuing to build a picture of what happened and the three people arrested at the weekend remain in police cells as those enquiries continue.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch providing information so far and we would still urge anyone who might know more to still get in contact.”