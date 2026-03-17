Ticket sales open for Barbie exhibition coming to Scotland for first time

Tickets are due to go on sale for an exhibition charting the evolution of Barbie which is coming to Scotland for the first time.

A rare, hand-painted first edition Barbie is among the objects which will be on display at the show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Barbie: The Exhibition explores the history of the doll from 1959 to the present day and features items including clothes, playsets and vehicles.

There will be more than 150 dolls on show, including the first black, Hispanic and Asian versions, as well as the first Barbie with Down’s Syndrome and the first in a wheelchair.

The exhibition will be on show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tickets for the exhibition, a partnership between the Design Museum in London and Mattel Inc, go on sale at 10am on Tuesday.

Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life, which runs Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, said: “Now spring has sprung and the days are getting longer, it’s a joy to start planning the adventures ahead this summer.

“This year, that includes the opportunity to discover the history and design of the doll that started it all, the phenomenon that is Barbie.

“Glasgow Life is excited to work with the Design Museum and Mattel to bring an enduring icon to Glasgow.

“This exhibition is stylish, culturally significant and rooted in design history and it’s an honour to be the first city in Scotland to host a major exhibition dedicated to Barbie.

“With tickets on sale, now is the perfect time to get ahead of the crowd and plan a joyful, engaging, even nostalgic visit with family and friends.

“Make a real day of it at what promises to be one of the biggest and most talked-about shows of the summer.”

Other highlights of the show include some of the most popular dolls over the decades ranging from the 1971 Sunset Malibu Barbie to the 1985 Day to Night Barbie, whose pink work suit could be transformed into an evening gown.

Also on show will be two examples of 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie, whose long hair reached all the way to her toes.

Rare Barbie Dreamhouses, vehicles and accessories will also be on show.

Many of Barbie’s friends also feature in the exhibition, including a section dedicated to Ken which explores how he has evolved since he made his debut in 1961.

The exhibition opens at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on June 13 2026 and runs until October 18 this year.

Tickets can be bought online at www.glasgowlife.org.uk/barbie