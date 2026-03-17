The Ipcress File author Len Deighton dies at 97

Author Len Deighton, best known for his spy novels including The Ipcress File, has died at the age of 97.

His death was confirmed to the Press Association by his literary agent but no cause of death was given.

The Ipcress File was Deighton’s first and most famous novel and featured a nameless spy – later christened Harry Palmer and made famous worldwide in the film starring Sir Michael Caine in one of his most famous roles.

Sir Michael Caine starred as wisecracking spy Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File (PA)

The book broke the mould of thriller writing and featured a wisecracking working-class narrator and a mission that turned into a deadly conspiracy as he uncovered a bizarre brain drain among scientists.

The film adaptation, released in 1965 and directed by Sidney J Furie, was recently remade as TV series starring Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole.

Deighton wrote another 38 books, including a number of historical books about the Second World War and a further series of spy novels.

He was also a cookery writer and helped to introduce French cuisine to the UK.

In addition, he was a keen illustrator and illustrated more than 200 book covers, including the first UK edition of Jack Kerouac’s On The Road.