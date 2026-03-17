Taoiseach to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House

Irish premier Micheal Martin is preparing for a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach will also meet with vice president JD Vance on St Patrick’s Day as part of the leader of Ireland’s traditional visit to Washington DC.

Mr Martin will meet with Mr Trump in the Oval Office in an encounter which is expected to touch on a range of topics, including “deep ties” between the two countries.

Last year’s meeting saw the US president take questions from reporters for almost an hour.

However Mr Martin has faced criticism from some quarters about meeting with President Trump following the US and Israel’s war with Iran.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill are boycotting the St Patrick’s Day events in the US over that administration’s policies in terms of Gaza.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was the first Irish premier to meet President Donald Trump during the latter’s first term in office in 2017 described an opportunity which is the envy of other countries.

Speaking to reporters at the Irish Funds gala dinner on Monday night, Mr Kenny said the traditional annual meeting must be maintained.

“Essentially the job of the Taoiseach on Tuesday in meeting with the president of the United States is to reaffirm the strength of links between Ireland and America,” he said.

“We’re all different and politicians are politicians, they’ve got their own view and issues that they wish to raise. Generally and over the last years, a visit by whatever Irish Taoiseach to whatever American president was about the links between both entities.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny attending the Ireland Funds National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

“Obviously there is a place for sorting out global politics and global controversies such as we have now, but Tuesday’s meeting is for the Taoiseach to reaffirm that Ireland is not losing sight of the opportunity here in America and over 200,000 American jobs, employed by Irish firms.”

Asked about those who feel the Taoiseach should have not continued the tradition of meeting with President Trump, or should press him on issues, Mr Kenny said: “I had that same argument with myself in 2011 right up to 2017 that you shouldn’t go to the White House, but this is an opportunity that no other country has.

“If you’re here to talk about opportunity for America in America through Ireland, or for young Irish to thrive and prosper and be world leaders, irrespective of what one’s views are, it’s a really important and critical element of good connections in politics that Ireland, whoever the Taoiseach is, has established a very strong tradition of being able to talk to whoever the American president is.

“Other countries would be jealous to have that opportunity, and that’s something that we should not, under any circumstances, let slip from our grasp.”

Later on Tuesday, the Taoiseach will attend the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the US Capitol, ahead of his presentation of a bowl of shamrock to the US President back at the White House.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Martin described Ireland as “confident in our contribution to America on a number of fronts”.

“I mean, look at last evening, an Irish actress winning the Oscar, by all of the critics, an outstanding film,” he said.

“I mean, that’s where Ireland is today. We’re a self-confident country, self-confident people.

“And life is unpredictable, politics is unpredictable.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin waves to well-wishers during the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m looking forward to it.”

He also insisted he does not “feel under pressure” to address the war in the Middle East when meeting President Trump, or that recent anti-war comments by Irish President Catherine Connolly would be brought to Mr Trump’s attention.

He said there are “many wars in the world” currently and that the “horrendous conflict in Sudan” had “received precious little attention” in global commentary.

On Monday evening, the Taoiseach addressed the prestigious Ireland Funds National Gala dinner in the US capital.

He spent the weekend in Philadelphia where he marked the contribution of Irish people to the building of the country, 250 years on from the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

He also took part in the Pennsylvanian city’s St Patrick’s Day parade.