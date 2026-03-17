Starmer tells Zelensky ‘we can’t lose focus’ on Ukraine despite Iran crisis

Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to benefit from the Iran war, the Prime Minister told Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer said Russia should not reap the rewards of higher global oil prices and benefit from the easing of sanctions as a result of Middle East instability.

Ukrainian President Mr Zelensky, who also met the King during his trip, thanked the UK for support during a “difficult winter” for his country, during which (Russian President) Mr Putin’s forces targeted critical energy infrastructure during freezing conditions.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte during their meeting at No 10 (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

Sir Keir welcomed Mr Zelensky to Downing Street for talks also attended by Nato chief Mark Rutte.

The Prime Minister said: “I think it’s really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine.

“There’s obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can’t lose focus on what’s going on in Ukraine and the need for our support.”

He added: “Putin can’t be the one who benefits from a conflict in Iran, whether that’s oil prices or the dropping of sanctions.”

The US temporarily loosened some restrictions on Russian oil in a bid to ease pressure on global supplies triggered by the strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf states.

The King, right, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Zelensky said: “Thanks to the UK, you have stood with us all through this difficult winter.”

He met the King at Buckingham Palace, and the men shook hands warmly and stood side by side for a photograph.

The King welcomed Mr Zelensky in the first-floor drawing room, and the president was invited to take tea with him in his private study during the 25-minute meeting.

Charles and Mr Zelensky greeted one another with mutual warmth and respect, building on their many previous encounters, the Press Association understands.

The King, who in January paid tribute to the Ukrainian people’s resilience and the country’s “valiant strength”, and expressed his hopes for a “just and lasting peace”, is said to have rearticulated these sentiments in person to Mr Zelensky.