Starmer has made ‘big mistake’ on Iran stance, Trump claims

President Donald Trump said Sir Keir Starmer has made a “big mistake” in his response to US calls for support in the war with Iran as he suggested the “good” trade deal he struck with the UK “probably wasn’t appreciated”.

Mr Trump reiterated his criticism of Sir Keir’s stance on the conflict as he again accused him of not offering sufficient military backing.

The president has called on allied nations to provide vessels to help open the Strait of Hormuz and has criticised Sir Keir for so far declining to commit the Royal Navy.

With the war now in a third week, oil prices remain above 100 US dollars (£75) per barrel as a result of Iran’s continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump said he “liked” the Prime Minister but felt “disappointed” with his recent position in regard to the conflict with Iran.

He also described Sir Keir’s policies on both immigration and energy as a “disaster”.

Mr Trump, who was hosting Irish premier Micheal Martin in the White House on Tuesday to mark St Patrick’s Day, also told reporters he was looking forward to welcoming King Charles on his official state visit to the United States.

The president was asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether his relationship with Sir Keir has been damaged by the UK’s stance over the war in Iran.

“Well, he hasn’t been supportive, and I think it’s a big mistake,” replied Mr Trump.

“You know, they make a lot of money on trade with the United States. I went out of my way. As you know, they couldn’t make a deal with Biden, because they had no real administration to make a deal, Biden.

“But we made a deal. We made a good deal for them and, frankly, probably wasn’t appreciated.

“I do look forward to seeing the King. He’s going to be coming, as you know, very shortly, but, no, I was disappointed, because Keir was willing to send two aircraft carriers after we won, because essentially … there’s no threat for the aircraft carriers right now.

“And I said, ‘no, no, we want things sent before the war, not after the war is won’.

“So, yeah, I’m disappointed with Keir. I like him, I think he’s a nice man, but I’m disappointed.”

Mr Trump then repeated his assertion that “unfortunately Keir is no Winston Churchill”.

Donald Trump said he was ‘disappointed’ in Sir Keir Starmer (Niall Carson/PA)

The president went on the claim that the Prime Minister “doesn’t produce”.

Mr Trump told reporters: “Even the aircraft carriers, he would only send them after we essentially won. I mean, he’s sending them when there are no planes left, when the missiles are down to like 8% of the missiles.”

Asked if he had confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr Trump said: “It’s not for me, it’s really for the people of the UK to have confidence.

“I mean, I’ve been very critical of Keir – and I did it in a friendly way – I said, if you don’t change your energy thing and get away from windmills and go back to oil and gas.

“You have something that no other country has, very few countries have anything like it: The North Sea.

“You have some of the greatest oil and oil deposits in the entire world. The North Sea, they don’t use it.”

Mr Trump added: “I think he’s a nice man, but I disagree with him on two things.

(PA Graphics)

“Primarily his immigration policy is a disaster, and his energy policy is a disaster – and they’re about the biggest policies you can have.

“You’ve allowed millions and millions and millions of people to come into your country that shouldn’t be there. And, by the way, that’s all over Europe.”

During the Oval Office exchanges, Mr Trump also said he was “disappointed” with Nato, but that he was not currently rethinking his relationship with the alliance.

He said: “We help other countries and when they don’t help us, I mean, it’s certainly something that we should think about.”

Asked if he was afraid that a ground invasion of Iran would be a repeat of the US-Vietnam war, Mr Trump said: “I’m really not afraid of anything.”

Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz has become a key focus of international attention, with several ships in the area reportedly struck by projectiles or debris from intercepted missiles as Tehran seeks to exert economic pressure on the US.