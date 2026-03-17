People who attended nightclub urged to get antibiotics amid meningitis outbreak

People who visited a nightclub in Kent have been urged to get antibiotics amid a meningitis outbreak which has killed two students.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury on March 5, 6 or 7 to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a “precautionary measure”.

The government agency said on Monday evening that it was continuing to investigate the outbreak of meningitis, with 13 cases notified since March 13, including two deaths.

A Year 13 pupil in Faversham and a student at the University of Kent have died in the outbreak, with others being treated in hospital.

Two sites in Kent were open for the public to collect antibiotics on Monday, and a further two are planned to open on Tuesday morning.

Louise Jones-Roberts, the owner of Club Chemistry, told the Press Association that more than 2,000 people would have visited the venue over the three dates.

Those who visited now need tracing for antibiotics.

Ms Jones-Roberts said she had been told earlier that one confirmed case of meningitis had been linked to the club last weekend, but the dates had now been confirmed as being linked to the weekend of March 5 to 7.

She said: “I’ve been told they started showing symptoms on March 10.”

Ms Jones-Roberts added: “I wouldn’t have opened this weekend if I’d known but I didn’t know.

“I’m worried about another potential outbreak from this weekend.”

(PA Graphics)

She said she had managed to contact around 90 out of 95 members of staff at the club and they had gone to get antibiotics.

Ms Jones-Roberts added: “I’m devastated for the families affected. It’s so incredibly sad.

“I just really hope people know the symptoms and no more lives are lost.”

She said the club would remain closed until further notice, adding: “It is not a hard decision to close – we are talking about people’s lives.”

Ms Jones-Roberts told the BBC that a member of staff at the nightclub is one of the confirmed cases.

She said: “He is in hospital, he is being treated, and he’s awaiting further tests to see if the treatment he’s had has improved his condition.

Club Chemistry in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We’ve got two other members of staff who are currently in A&E with suspected meningitis, and we’re just waiting for the update from them for their test results.”

Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said: “Our investigations have identified that some cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury and it is important that anyone who visited the club between March 5 and March 7 now comes forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precaution, as well as those offered antibiotics at the university – these students are being contacted directly through the university.”

The UKHSA has issued advice to 16,000 staff and students at the University of Kent, where antibiotics are also being offered to those who need them.

At the campus on Monday, students – some of whom were wearing face masks – described their worries as they queued for antibiotics.

Matthew McDonagh, 16, and his brother Luca, 17, were at a party in Whitstable, Kent, on Saturday with one person who has now been diagnosed with the infection.

Students queuing for antibiotics outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Another person from their friendship circle was already in an induced coma after recently contracting meningitis.

Luca, who is in Year 13, said no-one in his year group at Simon Langton Grammar School is allowed to go in for lessons.

He and his brother, who is also at the same school, were told to come to the University of Kent to receive a precautionary antibiotic.

Matthew told PA: “It’s quite scary. Like, just like, I can’t believe it. It’s just insane…

“It’s completely unbelievable. I never thought this would happen again (after Covid).

“We’ve been told that we don’t even know if the pill that they give you is actually going to help us.”

Luca added: “It’s pretty terrifying.”

The UKHSA said it acted as soon as it was notified of a cluster of cases.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Amelia McIlroy, the headteacher of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, confirmed one of its Year 13 pupils had died.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we are confirming the loss of Juliette, a much-loved and treasured member of our school community.

“Juliette was a student at our school for seven years.

“She was incredibly kind, thoughtful and intelligent and she loved our school and was very happy here.

“Juliette embraced everything that school had to offer with great enthusiasm and joy and her humour and positivity were captivating.

“She was a genuinely caring and attentive listener, a true friend – who listened with warmth, respect and sincere interest to her peers and to our staff.

“In short, she was a lovely girl – her beautiful smile, her loving nature and her sense of fun will be hugely missed.

“We are all devastated.

“Our love and thoughts are with her family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Juliette’s father told the BBC that the family are “beyond devastated and they have no words to express their loss”.

The headmaster of Simon Langton Grammar School for Boys said in a letter to parents that one of its Year 13 students has been admitted to hospital with meningitis.

An update sent to parents at Norton Knatchbull School in Ashford, Kent, confirmed a diagnosis for a Year 13 student admitted to hospital.

Rosie Duffield, Independent MP for Canterbury, said she has received a briefing from the UKHSA, which is stressing that meningitis needs “fairly intimate contact” to spread between people.

She said people could contact her office if they were worried.

A University of Kent spokesperson said on Monday it was taking advice from the UKHSA and communicating with students and staff.

It said that there will be no in-person assessments or exams for students this week.

Those who attended Club Chemistry can collect antibiotics from: the Gate Clinic at Kent and Canterbury Hospital; Westgate Hall on Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury; the Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Road; and the Senate building at the University of Kent.