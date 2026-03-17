MSPs expected to back Bill to regulate ‘wild west’ beauty procedures

MSPs are expected to back a Bill to regulate beauty procedures like Botox and fillers after the industry was described as the “wild west”.

The Non-surgical Procedures and Functions of Medical Reviewers (Scotland) Bill will go to a final vote on Tuesday evening and, if passed, would ensure non-surgical beauty procedures are performed by registered medical professionals in “appropriate settings”.

It would also make it an offence for such a procedure to be given to someone under the age of 18.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane said some parts of the industry were like the ‘wild west’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to Advice Direct Scotland, 430 people – some as young as 15 – had contacted them about botched procedures.

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, Scottish Tory health spokesman and practising GP, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “At its core, this legislation is about one fundamental principle, and that is patient safety.

“At the moment, in parts of the non-surgical cosmetic sector, that safety is far too inconsistent.

“To put it bluntly, in some areas, the situation resembles the wild west.”

While there are some good businesses, there are others who “botch” procedures, Dr Gulhane added.

“This would be unacceptable in absolutely any other area of healthcare yet, for far too long, that is effectively what we have allowed to develop here.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto, speaking on behalf of the Government on Tuesday, said: “Many people have had positive experiences with responsible and caring practitioners.

“But, as the sector has grown, so have stories of people of people who have been harmed or injured.”

The Bill had been criticised over concerns it could result in businesses with qualified practitioners being shuttered because they are not considered to be a healthcare professional, with independent MSP Ash Regan bringing amendments at stage three.

Responding to concerns, the minister said: “I did not urge members to resists those amendments lightly, because these amendments weakened aspects of the Bill that are necessary to achieve our public safety aims.”

Ms Minto later added: “Nevertheless, I expect the Scottish Government to continue working closely with businesses to mitigate the impact wherever possible.”